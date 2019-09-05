BRYAN AT TOLEDO WOODWARD
Following a 34-13 loss to Van Wert last week, Bryan will look to claim its first victory of the season on Friday night when it travels to fellow winless Toledo Woodward, which lost to Perrysburg 53-0.
After recording 249 yards of total offense in the setback last week, Bryan will hope to stay unbeaten against Woodward on Friday following a 20-14 win in 2017 and a 42-14 victory in 2018.
The Golden Bears will again lean on senior signal-caller Nate Miller after he led the team with 133 yards passing and a score while adding 84 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
Connor Arthur was the driving force of the receiving corps after hauling in six passes for 108 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
However, Bryan will have to stiffen up on defense after allowing 392 yards of offense and giving up 18 first downs.
“We are going to correct mistakes and move forward,” said Bryan head coach Grant Redhead. “Woodward has size, speed and athleticism. We need to execute the gameplan and play disciplined football if we want to be successful. You should see a lot of those first game mistakes disappear.”
Woodward will have its work cut out for them, though, as it couldn’t muster any offense against Perrysburg last week while it gave up 231 passing yards and 151 rushing yards in a 53-0 loss.
A loss for Bryan would mark the first 0-2 start since 2015.
DELTA AT TOLEDO ROGERS
Delta looks to bounce back from a 41-0 defeat at the hands of defending Division VII state champion McComb on Friday night when it travels to play Toledo Rogers, coming off a 7-0 victory over Sylvania Southview.
The Panthers hope to move the ball a little better on Friday night after garnering just 31 yards of offense last week.
Rogers’ DaSean Nelson caught an 11-yard pass from Je’Von Hudspeth to find paydirt for their only score last week.
If the Rams pull off the victory on Friday night, they will advance to 2-0, which would give them more wins on the year then they had all of last season.
SWANTON AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
A 34-14 week-one loss to Rossford sends Swanton with an 0-1 record against another difficult opponent in week two, this time Toledo Bowsher.
Josh Vance scored on a 97-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and the Swanton defense added another score on a 65-yard Trent Weigel fumble return in the fourth.
Bowsher slipped by a very good Vermillion team, 30-28, despite being outscored 8-6 in the final stanza.
EVERGREEN AT MONTPELIER
Evergreen is hoping to rebound quickly after a 28-0 shutout by Otsego in the opener. Jack Krispin highlighted the offense for the Vikings with 91 yards on the ground.
Jack Etue went 8-of-15 for 87 yards in the passing attack for Evergreen as the Knights limited the Vikings to 219 total yards. Jacob Riggs caught four passes for 53 yards for Evergreen in the loss.
Montpelier carries momentum into the contest behind a 40-26 victory over Antwerp. Brayden Custer posted eight touches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
