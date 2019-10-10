STRYKER AT TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
After some injuries plagued a roster already low on numbers, Stryker was forced to forfeit their game with Cardinal Stritch last week, which led the Panthers to compete in an eight-man game this week against Toledo Christian.
Stryker was 0-5 in the regular season before the low-number forfeit made them fall to 0-6 in what had been another rough season after they reintroduced their football program.
With stats received before the Northwood game, Payton Woolace had passed for 613 yards and eight touchdowns on 35-109 passing while adding a rushing score on the season. Logan Liechty had 46 carries for 126 yards while Kaleb Holsopple had 15 catches for 398 yards.
Payton Woolace had a team-best 17 tackles while James Dixon, Kaleb Holsopple, Logan Liechty and Levi Barnum had 11 tackles. Carter Zimmann and Noah Huffman had 10 tackles for the Panthers.
Toledo Christian (3-2) has played an 8-man schedule all season. The Eagles defeated Tri-State King’s Crusaders (Ind.) 52-30 in the first game before downing St. Mary Central Catholic 64-47 in the second week. They suffered a 66-44 defeat to Holgate before the Eagles bounced back with a 54-42 win over Bishop Rosecrans.
Toledo Christian then suffered a 69-42 setback to Vermontville Maple Valley (Mich.) last week.
EDON AT HILLTOP
Edon will expect to extend a two-game winning streak on Friday night when they hit the road to battle Hilltop in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action while the Cadets hope to end a four game losing streak.
The Bombers (3-3, 2-1 TAAC) are coming off of a huge 49-14 victory over Ottawa Hills last week, just one game behind conference leaders Northwood and Cardinal Stritch.
Drew Gallehue was solid distributing the ball last week again as the sophomore quarterback was 12-15 passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
Hilltop (1-5, 0-2 TAAC) hope to put last week behind them as the Cadets only managed 80 yards of offense in a 50-14 loss to Northwood.
Connor Schlosser threw for 57 yards on 2-12 passing in a rough outing for Hilltop. Alex Richmond toted the ball four times for 53 yards and both touchdowns for the Cadets. Griffin McEwen caught one pass for 45 yards and Dan Shilling caught the other completed pass for 12 yards. Other than that, the Cadet offense was held in check as the rest of the team accounted for negative-33 rushing yards.
NORTHWOOD AT MONTPELIER
Following a 39-0 defeat to Tinora last week, Montpelier will look to snap a five game skid when it hosts undefeated Northwood in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action on Friday night.
The Locos (1-5, 0-2 TAAC) will have to bounce back after giving up 384 yards to the Rams while only accruing 113 yards of offense themselves.
Northwood (6-0, 3-0 TAAC) expects to have the same success last week as they racked up 352 yards of offense in a 50-14 victory over Hilltop.
ay Moten passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 5-7 passing and added 37 yards on two keepers for Northwood.
LIMA SHAWNEE AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Winners of five straight and the No. 1 team in the Division IV Region 14 standings, Ottawa-Glandorf is right back on top of the Western Buckeye League heap as the league’s lone unbeaten.
Fresh off a thrilling 24-23 win over Celina that saw a two-point conversion stop from the Titan defense preserve a win, O-G (5-1, 5-0 WBL) will host a Lima Shawnee squad that has seen an up-and-down 2019. Clayton Recker rumbled for 163 yards and a touchdown for the Titans in the win over Celina.
The Indians (3-3, 2-3 WBL) have dropped three straight contests against Wapak, St. Marys and Van Wert, teams with a combined 12-6 total record.
COLUMBUS GROVE AT ADA
Following a three-game swoon against 16-1 opponents Leipsic, Patrick Henry and Allen East, Columbus Grove has righted the ship with back-to-back wins over Paulding and Crestview the past two weeks to even their season mark at 3-3.
The Bulldogs will get a bit of a respite in week seven, traveling to a 2-4 Ada squad that surrenders a whopping 48.2 points per contest while leading the league with 36 ppg.
Ada QB Brandon Hull is a challenge for defenses, leading the NWC in passing (112-of-189, 1,458 yards, 15 TDs) and fourth in rushing (687 yards, 6 TDs).
VAN BUREN AT LEIPSIC
Ahead of a stretch against league title contenders Liberty-Benton and McComb the next two weeks, Division VII No. 3 Leipsic (6-0, 3-0 BVC) will host 2-4 Van Buren (1-2 BVC) in conference action.
Leipsic made quick work of Crestline a week ago, rolling up a 48-0 first-half lead en route to a 48-21 triumph. The Vikings have not allowed more than 22 points in any game this season.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights got off the skid, snapping a four-game losing streak in week six with a 58-12 demolition of North Baltimore. QB Steven Franks leads the VB offense with 403 rushing yards and eight TDs while throwing for 292 yards and three scores.
VANLUE AT PANDORA-GILBOA
Following a 2-0 start, Vanlue has found trouble in its Blanchard Valley Conference slate with four straight setbacks. Fresh off a 62-6 loss to Arlington, the Wildcats will travel to a Pandora-Gilboa looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
P-G came close to toppling now-5-1 Liberty-Benton in a 17-7 setback. QB Seth Schmenk leads the BVC with 13 passing TDs to go along with 1,322 yards through the air. Bryce Basinger is the leading Rocket receiver with 30 catches for 527 yards and three scores.
