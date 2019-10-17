SPENCERVILLE
AT COLUMBUS GROVE
As Columbus Grove battles for one of the final playoff spots in a rugged Division VI Region 23 field, the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1 NWC) have a prime opportunity to earn some valuable points.
Grove, No. 11 in the region will host current No. 8 seed Spencerville (5-2, 4-0 NWC) in a de facto NWC title game that could essentially clinch the crown for the Bearcats or throw a three-way title tie possibility. Grove made quick work of Ada 65-14 in week seven, as QB Blake Reynolds tied a school record with five TD passes and set a school mark by adding two rushing scores in a 585-yard night for the offense.
The Bearcats pulled away to defeat Crestview on the road, 48-25.
LIBERTY-BENTON AT LEIPSIC
The toughest stretch of the season for the unbeaten Leipsic Vikings begins this week as the 7-0 Vikes (No. 3 D-VII AP, No. 1 D-VII Region 26) host fellow BVC unbeaten and 6-1 Liberty-Benton (No. 7 D-V Region 18).
Leipsic will host L-B this week, travel to No. 2 McComb (7-0) next week before hosting 5-2 Arlington in week 10. Leipsic overwhelmed Van Buren 42-7 in week seven, its third straight win by at least 27 points.
Meanwhile, the Eagles of Liberty-Benton have allowed just 14 points in the last four weeks and are winners of five straight since a week two loss at Archbold. L-B boasts a pair of 49-0 shutouts in that stretch.
PANDORA-GILBOA
AT ARLINGTON
A week ago, Pandora-Gilboa finally was able to get off the schneid, snapping a three-game losing skid with a 55-12 win against Vanlue. The Rockets’ reward?
Three straight road games to end the year, beginning Friday at 5-2 Arlington. P-G (3-4, 2-3 BVC) scored all 55 points in the first half against Vanlue, as QB Silas Schmenk completed eight of nine passes for 169 yards and three scores while running for 60 yards and another TD.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils (5-2, 2-2 BVC) were dominant in a 41-0 rout of Arcadia, capping things off with an 80-yard fourth quarter TD run from Connor Foust.
MONTPELIER
AT OTTAWA HILLS
Montpelier will look to snap a six game losing streak when they travel to Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Ottawa Hills on Friday.
The Locos (1-6, 0-3 TAAC) suffered a 56-13 defeat to league front-runner Northwood last week in which they accrued just 166 yards of offense on 36 plays.
Gavin Wurm was the offensive leader last week for Montpelier with 95 yards on 10 carries.
Ottawa Hills (5-2, 3-1 TAAC) will look to keep the momentum going from a 42-14 victory over Cardinal Stritch last week. Just two weeks ago, the Green Bears suffered their league loss to Edon 49-14.
STRYKER AT HILLTOP
Following a 48-0 setback to Edon last week, Hilltop will attempt to break a five-game skid when it hosts Stryker.
The Cadets (1-6, 0-3 TAAC) have had a very rough season, being outscored 118-26 by conference opponents and 276-88 in total.
Hilltop was held to 86 yards through the air and just 16 yards on the ground last week against Edon.
Stryker (0-7, 0-3 TAAC) suffered a tough 64-14 defeat to Toledo Christian in 8-man football last week. The Panthers forfeited their conference match against Cardinal Stritch two weeks ago due to low numbers.
CARDINAL STRITCH
AT EDON
Coming off a 48-0 triumph over Hilltop last week, Edon will look to stay near the top of the conference when they host Cardinal Stritch on Friday night.
Drew Gallehue was the offensive leader for Edon (4-3, 3-1 TAAC) with four touchdown passes with 148 yards on 8 of 12 passing. Kelby Sapp and Ethan Steinke both hauled in two touchdown passes for the Bombers last week.
Cardinal Stritch (4-3, 2-1 TAAC) will try to bounce back from a rough 42-14 defeat to Ottawa Hills, the Cardinals’ first conference loss.
Thomas Foust has completed 56-95 passing for 792 yards and 10 touchdowns and 61 carries for 578 yards and three scores on the ground on the year.
