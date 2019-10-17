With Holgate making the switch to eight man football this season, week eight became an open date for the Wayne Trace football team.
It didn’t take long for the Raiders to fill the date as Wayne Trace as the red, white and blue picked up the Broncos of Dayton Jefferson for its week eight opponent.
This isn’t the first time the two schools have connected at the last minute as the Raiders and Broncos also played in boys basketball due to a late schedule change back in 1997.
Raider head coach Mike Speice is looking forward to seeing how his Raiders handle the change of pace away from the Green Meadows Conference schedule.
“I like having the opportunity to play somebody different and from out of the area,” noted the Raider mentor. “It is good for the kids to see teams from other areas of the state and a different perspective than what you see in northwest Ohio.”
Dayton Jefferson, which is located southwest of downtown Dayton, comes into the contest with a record of 1-4 after having one game cancelled mid-season and also an open date in week five.
The Broncos opened the season with a 42-6 loss at home to Tri-Village before falling 27-6 in week two at Fayetteville. Dayton Jefferson then dropped a 21-12 decision at Grove City Christian before defeating Riverview East Academy in week four 42-2.
Following the open date in week five, the Broncos’ week six game with Hillcrest Academy was cancelled. Dayton Jefferson then came up short to Troy Christian 38-8 last Friday at Jefferson High School.
“Obviously, we don’t know as much about them but they are quick and they have some big kids,” continued Speice. “We have things that we need to work on as well so we will focus on that this week. There are areas that we need to get better at.”
Junior quarterback Trevor Speice tops the Raider attack with 1,354 passing yards on the season, completing 85 of 151 passes with a dozen touchdowns.
Alex Reinhart leads the Raider receiving corps with 29 catches for 583 yards and seven scores while Nathan Gerber adds 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Manz has hauled in 22 passes for 397 yards and three scores.
Kameron Bevis tops Wayne Trace in rushing with 323 yards on 46 attempts and three touchdowns.
“I think the biggest thing for us is just becoming more consistent on both sides of the ball,” added the Raider head coach. “We have some good opponents in our league left on the schedule so we just need to work on getting better and playing a full 48 minutes.”
Trevor Speice also paces the Raider defense with 78 tackles on the season and a pair of interceptions. Bevis has recorded 49 stops for Wayne Trace and Nate Showalter has posted 43 tackles and a pair of tackles for a loss. Nate Wilhelm leads the red, white and blue with three sacks.
“It will be nice to be at home and we want to come out and play well,” concluded Speice. “Our seniors have two games left at home so they are looking forward to those. Our kids will be ready to go.”
EDGERTON AT ANTWERP
After getting shut out at home against Tinora last Friday night, week seven could be a good week, at least on paper, for Edgerton (5-2, 1-2 GMC) to get healed up and put up some big offensive numbers.
Antwerp enters Friday’s matchup at 0-7 and is surrendering 45.9 points per contest. Its closest game of late was a 33-18 loss to Ayersville.
Edgerton running back Hunter Prince, despite being held to 80 yards against Tinora, is still averaging 150 yards per game, along with getting 14 touchdowns and has a seven yards per tote average.
Behind Prince, Craig Blue and Gannon Ripke will get some carries. Blue averages 7.2 yards per carry (49-353) and Gannon Ripke averages eight yards per carry (34-271).
Bulldogs quarterback Jaron Cape has also had success through the air, with 11 touchdown passes. Logan Showalter is the main receiver, with 20 grabs for 317 yards and six touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ defensive backs will need to be on their game against Antwerp. Archer quarterback Blake Schuette has thrown for 1,089 yards along with 10 touchdowns.
The main receivers for Antwerp are Hunter Sproles (21 catches, 267 yards, 4 touchdowns), Jordan Buerkle (21 receptions, 311 yards, 5 TDs) and Landon Reyes (19 catches, 290 yards).
HOLGATE AT ZANESVILLE BISHOP ROSECRANS
The only question heading into Friday’s matchup with Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans appears to be whether Holgate be sluggish from the over three-hour bus ride.
Other than that, Holgate will come in as a heavy favorite, after winning the first matchup at Holgate on Oct. 14, 54-18.
Can Rosecrans stop Holgate this time around? Holgate is averaging 54 points per game.
The Tigers’ defense has been good, too, allowing 20 points per game. Holgate’s defense has been particularly strong as of late, allowing just 44 points in its last three games.
