It’s a short week for Napoleon as the Wildcats prepare for another home game as the Maumee Panthers are set to invade Buckenmeyer Stadium Friday night.
The Panthers come in at 1-4 and 1-1 in the Northern Lakes League after winning for the first time last week. Maumee scored late to post a 14-10 win over Southview.
Maumee needed a late score to win. Quarterback Zach Marvin found Blake Schneider for a score with 23 seconds left.
The win snapped a 14-game losing streak by the Panthers.
Napoleon, meanwhile, needed two days to play its game with Springfield. After a scoreless opening quarter, the weather that affected nearly every game in the area showed up and forced a postponement between the Cats and Blue Devils.
Once play Saturday was underway, it took until the third quarter before anybody could find the end zone.
Napoleon also had a chance for late-game heroics, but an interception sealed the win for Springield, the first of the year for the Blue Devils.
Springfield took the lead when quarterback Darnell Thomas scored from three yards out with 57 second left. They left Napoleon enough time to drive the length of the field, but the interception sealed their fate.
The Wildcats did find a complementary back with Jarrett Gerdeman in the form of Autavian Fields. Fields ran for 100 yards in the contest. Gerdeman added 69 yards a touchdown.
Quarterback Andrew Warncke was 8-of-14 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
