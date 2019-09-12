A rivalry nearly as old as the game of football itself will be renewed Friday when Wauseon makes the short trip down State Route 108 to take on Napoleon.
The two longtime league rivals will square off for the 95th time, with the Cats leading the all-time series 67-26-1.
“They are 2-0, coming in here flying high,” Napoleon coach Tory Strock said of the Indians. “We beat them pretty good last year. A lot of those kids remember that. Their program right now is very, very healthy, so that makes the challenge even greater for us.
“We’re going into our third straight ‘rivalry’ game. It’s going to be a great challenge for our kids to get up.”
The Indians are heading into Buckenmeyer Stadium fresh off a 32-6 beating of Tinora. Napoleon, meanwhile, struggled in a 26-7 loss to Liberty Center.
“They are going to have the biggest players we’ve seen on the line,” Wauseon coach Shawn Moore said of the Wildcats. “It definitely going to be a big test, not that Fairview wasn’t good.
“Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. Liberty Center is well-coached. We took note on what they were able to do and hopefully we can replicate some of that.”
One thing the Tigers did do well on Napoleon was run the ball. The Tigers chewed up 249 yards on the ground.
“We want to take what is given, so if the run game is there, we’re going to try to do that,” said Moore. “Fairview, we had to pass more than run, against Tinora we were able to run the ball more. We want to do both.”
Wauseon has the quarterback who can do both. Last week against the Rams, Cody Figy threw for 201 yards and ran for another 97.
“The quarterback has a real strong arm and he can run it, too,” Strock said of the Wauseon quarterback. “If you get out of your rush lanes, he can make you pay. I think they are very, very athletic. The key for us, defensively, is getting off the field.”
It’ll be a change of pace for the ‘Cats as they faced a straight-ahead smash-mouth team in Liberty Center last week.
“They went from being predominantly a run team the last couple years to spreading it out,” added Strock. “They really spread the field from sideline to sideline. They’ll make you defend the whole field. The nice thing for us in the NLL is we predominately see spread teams. I feel like we’re equipped pretty well to switch gears and play against a spread team.”
Wauseon knows Napoleon plans to run with running back Jarrett Gerdeman. The junior accounted for 70 of Napoleon’s 104 rushing yards last week.
“Gerdeman is a hard runner and you’ve got to bring multiple people on him to bring him down,” stated Moore. “He runs with some aggressiveness and force. Warncke is able to read that defense and go on the move. He can complete some passes and if he needs to, he can tuck it down and run it a little bit.
“They have some weapons,” added Moore. “Chipps runs the ball well, They have some tall kids at receiver who can make some plays.”
Outside of game planning for the Indians, Napoleon has spent time this week looking at themselves.
“When we look at our game planning, especially offensively, it’s about us this week,” mentioned Strock. “It’s about getting better at the basic things that we do. We’re better than how we played Friday night (against Liberty Center). The key for us coaches is to make sure we get the best out of our kids this week. I’m confident we will.”
Each team has a win in the series since it was renewed before the 2017 season.
