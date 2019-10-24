Two teams looking to finish the season strong meet Friday at Cats Stadium as Napoleon heads to Sylvania to face the Wildcats of Northview.
“These last two are two we cam get, for sure,” Napoleon coach Tory Strock said of the final two games of the season. “The biggest thing is we have to make sure our minds are right. Just playing the season out for us is unacceptable.
“A lot of years, week 10 for us is make or break as far as playoffs. This year isn’t going to be like that and that’s a whole other challenge.
“That’s where tradition in the program helps you,” continued Strock. “We aren’t going to have a winning season, but it doesn’t have to be a losing season. I know that’s not much of a consolation prize, but there is still plenty to play for.”
Napoleon played the two toughest teams in the NLL in the last two weeks, falling to Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg.
Yellow Jacket quarterback Drew Simms threw for 334 yards and Caleb Gerken added 218 yards on the ground with three scores.
“It was a challenging stretch with Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg,” admitted Strock. “They were very similar-type teams with their size and speed and things like that. It takes a toll on you.”
Northview comes in at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the NLL. The Wildcats are coming off a win, blanking Maumee 42-0.
The Wildcats are led by dual-threat quarterback Trent Simms, who leads the team in passing and rushing, with over 400 yards of both. Their top target is Tyler Hudik, who has over 300 yards receiving.
“In certain ways, they are as dangerous and Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne,” Strock said of Northview. “They were down 7-0 to Anthony Wayne at halftime. They have two Bowling Green commits on that football team. They are big and as far as I’m concerned, they are one of the top teams in the league.
“The question is, what is their mindset,” added Strock. “The team that I think is ready mentally is going to have an advantage.”
The Northview defense held Maumee to 108 yards of offense in last week’s victory.
