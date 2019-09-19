The one thing Napoleon football coach Tory Strock didn’t want to do was start slow before heading into an always-tough Northern Lakes League season.
Fast forward to three weeks into the season, and that’s exactly what happened to the Wildcats, who dropped to 1-2 after a loss to Wauseon.
“It’s a challenge to hit that reset button because you’ve set your goals, and when you fall short, it’s time to readjust your goals and things like that,” said Strock. “Our goals have changed a little bit. It went from being 3-0 in the non-conference to now, just getting back to the basics and improving. We’ve shrunk the picture and have become more focused on what we need to do.”
Last week, it was the big play and troubles on offense that led to a 21-7 loss to Wauseon.
“The thing that’s frustrating is that we’ve had opportunities the last two weeks and we just haven’t taken advantage,” added Strock. “We haven’t played at the level we expected to play.”
With the non-conference portion of the season now complete, the Cats can turn their full attention to teams in the Northern Lakes League, starting with this week’s opponent in Southview.
“It’s kind of a second season, so to speak,” Strock said of his NLL opener. “We’re excited.”
The biggest change at Southview is on the sideline. Jim Mayzes stepped down after a 25-year run and former player Jeremy Rowe has taken over as head coach.
Even with the change, the veteran Napoleon coach expects the same Southview.
“There is continuity there,” Strock said of the Cougars. “Pretty much that whole staff is guys that played for coach Mayzes or coached with him.”
Watching Southview on film, Strock did notice one difference.
“Where they are a little bit different is their scheme,” said Strock of Southview. “They’ve done something different each week. They want to run the ball more than they want to throw it. Whether they’ve been in shotgun or under center, each week its been a different mode of attack for them.”
Like Napoleon, Southview enters the game with a 1-2 record. Unlike the Cats, Southview comes in on a high, defeating Scott 42-18.
“Scott has speed and some pretty good size,” said Strock. “Southview just out-executed them, that’s what it came down to. They’ve improved. As I look at this game, especially offensively, it’s all about us. We know they are going to load the box and bring pressure and all that stuff. Our whole focus is on us getting better this week.”
It was a different look for the Cougars, who were defeated by Rogers (7-0) and St. Francis (44-3) on the road to start the season.
“They are still trying to find their identity,” Strock said of the Cougars. “What makes them dangerous is one, they’re at home and two, they’re coming off a win. They see us coming in at 1-2 and they smell blood in the water.”
Despite being 1-2, Strock knows what’s ahead for the Cats. After all, they were in the same spot just one season ago, and found themselves battling for a playoff spot by year’s end.
“Last year, we were 1-2 after three weeks and rattled off six straight (wins),” closed Strock. “That’s never an easy feat, especially with Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg looming. The old coach-speak of taking it one game at a time has never applied more than now. This is the most important week of the season by far.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Southview’s Nusbaum Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.