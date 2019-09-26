Taking time to work on fundamentals worked for Napoleon as the Wildcats opened Northern Lakes League action with a 34-17 win at Sylvania Southview.
Now, Napoleon returns home to look for two wins in a row as the Cats will host winless Springfield.
“We needed that victory, from a confidence standpoint,” admitted Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “We’ve had a couple of good weeks of practice, so it was nice to get the monkey off our back, so to speak. Our kids feel like they have new life, and we’re looking forward to improving each week.”
The Blue Devils have opened with tough competition to start the season. They opened with a pair of games against teams currently undefeated in Toledo Central Catholic (48-0) and Sandusky (55-27).
Both teams are currently ranked in the top 10 in the state, with Toledo CC sitting fifth in Division II and Sandusky is eighth in Division III.
“Springfield has lost to Central Catholic, Sandusky, Olentangy, and Perrysburg. They’re about as battle-tested as they can be,” Strock said of the Blue Devils. “They have three of the most explosive players we’ll see this year. They are a dangerous football team. Limiting big plays and controlling the football will be the key for us.”
The drop in competition for the Blue Devils the past two weeks was a home game against Lewis Center Olentangy, a 35-14 loss, and they opened the NLL season at Perrysburg, one of the league favorites, with a 42-28 loss.
Springfield struggles on the ground, which could play into Napoleon’s hands. Perrysburg ran for 285 yards in the win last week. The Yellow Jackets finished with 584 yards of offense.
Thomas Darnell has taken over at quarterback, and he had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils in the loss.
For the Wildcats, getting back to basics was a good thing. Napoleon was able to take a 28-3 lead into halftime, then when Southview trimmed the lead down to 28-17, they added a Nate Brubaker score.
Star running back Jarrett Gerdeman had a typical game, running for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Warncke was 4-of-8 passing for 53 yards with a 27-yard touchdown to Wes Jeffries-Babcock.
