Despite the final tally, Napoleon coach Tory Strock liked what he saw from his guys as the Napoleon Wildcats didn’t back down against the best in the Northern Lakes League. However, Anthony Wayne showed its might as the Generals blanked a fourth straight league opponent, 21-0.
“The great thing about that game was that our guys bought in,” said Strock. “They bought into the gameplan both defensively and offensively. For the most part, we executed that gameplan pretty doggone well. It tells me the kids are all bought in.”
Missed opportunities again stung Napoleon. The ’Cats moved the football against the Generals, they just could not get into the endzone.
“You can really point back to early in the season,” Strock said on the trouble scoring Napoleon has had. “Starting with the Wauseon game, we’ve had several red zone opportunities and couldn’t capitalize. That’s been our Achilles heel. It’s never been an effort thing with our kids. It’s just been our execution and a consistency thing. Perrysburg is one of the top scoring teams in the area, let alone in the NLL. We’ll have to score to win the game.”
One more tough opponent is up next for the Cats, the best passing attack in the NLL in Perrysburg. The Yellow Jackets enter with a 5-2 record and sit 3-1 in the NLL.
“It’s been a roller coaster for us,” said Strock. “We’re still looking for that consistency. I’m really proud of the way they’re practicing and preparing. If we can take the effort we gave Friday night at Anthony Wayne into the final three weeks, we’ll have a chance to win all three ballgames.”
Perrysburg is led by senior quarterback Drew Sims. He has completed 97 of 178 passes for 1,637 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in the year. His top target is big 6-3 senior Nick Kilbride, who has caught 26 passes for 587 yards and seven TDs. Kameron Vidales (20 catches, 342 yards) and Aiden Pratt (18 catches, 285 yards) will also be a part of the offense.
The Yellow Jackets do more that just throw the ball. They also feature senior running back Caleb Gerken, who has run for 807 yards and 11 scores. Gerken had also caught 10 passes, with three going for touchdowns.
The game against Perrysburg sets up what could be an important final few weeks of the season for the Wildcats. While currently 3-4, Napoleon has not yet been knocked out of playoff contention.
“This is massive,” admitted Strock. “We’ve been hovering around that .500 mark all year. When you get to this point in the season, the games that really sting are the ones that were winnable early in the season. We still have a chance to finish off a campaign that we can be proud of. With the effort we’ve given, it would be a shame to not close out on a positive note. Our kids deserve that. This game could heal a lot of wounds if we could knock off the Jackets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.