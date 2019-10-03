In Friday night game on artificial turf at Evergreen, a pair of teams will try to stay in the NWOAL race with a win.
Evergreen comes into the game with a 4-1 overall mark and is tied for first in the NWOAL, at 2-0. Patrick Henry stands at 4-1 overall and is 1-1 in the NWOAL.
Patrick Henry rebounded from a tough 36-35 loss at Archbold, with a 46-28 home win over Swanton. The Patriots rolled up a 46-7 lead after three quarters, while Swanton made the final score look respectable with three fourth quarter scores.
The Pats’ T.J. Rhamy had a strong game offensively both running and passing, with 145 yards rushing and 134 yards through the air. Wil Morrow added 82 yards on eight carries.
Evergreen has rebounded well from an opening 28-0 loss to Otsego (4-1), with four straight wins. However, with those wins against teams with a combined record of 2-23. Evergreen had to rally from a 24-22 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Delta, 30-24.
Patrick Henry will need to contain the dangerous Jack Etue, who appears to be the main offensive threat for the Vikings. While Jack Krispin had 50 yards on 17 carries, Etue led Evergreen with 175 rushing yards. He also threw for 111 yards.
The Evergreen defense played well in a 14-10 win over Swanton two weeks ago, holding the Bulldogs’ rushing attack to under 100 yards. However, the Vikings will have to shore up its defense against the Patriots, after allowing Delta to rush for over 200 yards. Evergreen had led, 22-12 at halftime, but gave up a long 81-yard rushing TD and a 64-yard passing TD, both to D.J. Davis.
SWANTON AT WAUSEON
The Indians will look to bounce back after a tough 35-29 road loss to co-league leader Liberty Center.
This could be the chance to get the running game going against a Swanton defense that surrendered 270 yards rushing to Patrick Henry. Quarterback Cody Figy leads the way with a 4.5 yards per carry average (222 yards on 49 carries. Look for Thomas Leahy to test the Bulldogs defensive front. Leahy has struggled overall, but gained 100 yards rushing against Tinora. Tyson Britsch (102 yards overall) and Isaac Wilson (14 carries, 58 yards) to see some carries.
The Wauseon defense has played well overall, against the run. The Indians struggled against Liberty Center, giving up 357 rushing yards. However, two weeks ago, Wauseon held Bryan to 50 yards rushing. They should hold up well against Swanton, which was held to 59 yards rushing against Patrick Henry and also under 100 yards vs. Evergreen.
Swanton quarterback Trent Weigel throws the ball well and passed for 130 yards against Patrick Henry. Josh Vance collected 64 yards receiving against Patrick Henry. But the Wauseon defense played well against the Liberty Center passing game and will need to again, against Swanton. The Indians intercepted two Liberty Center passes last Friday.
Swanton, which gave up 134 yards passing to Patrick Henry, could have its hands full against Wauseo. Figy threw for 230 yards against Liberty Center and is averaging 244 yards per game. Connar Penrod was the main target, with 120 yards receiving on 12 catches. He is averaging nearly 90 yards per game, while Noah Tester is averaging close to 80 yards receiving per contest.
DELTA AT BRYAN
Bryan (1-4), will have a chance to lick its wounds after suffering three losses by seven points or less to teams with a combined 13-2 record. Last Friday, the Golden Bears suffered a 35-32 heartbreaking loss to 5-0 Archbold.
Quarterback Nate Miller leads Bryan in rushing and had 86 yards against Archbold. Delta has struggled against good running quarterbacks, giving up 175 yards rushing to Evergreen’s Jack Etue, last Friday night.
Miller has looked good passing, too, getting 174 passing yards against Wauseon two weeks ago and 188 yards against Archbold. Delta could have its hands full against Miller’s passing. The Panthers surrendered 111 yards passing against Evergreen, on just eight completions.
Delta is still looking for its first win. But the Panthers but showed growth offensively against Evergreen, in a close 30-24 loss. Josh Tresnan-Reighard rushed for 102 yards and D.J. Davis had an 84-yard touchdown rush.
The Panthers don’t throw the ball much. Nick Mazurowski passed for 55 yards on four completions in seven attempts vs. Evergreen. The Vikings also intercepted two of Mazurowski’s passes. But Bryan will need to be on the lookout for Davis, who had a 64-yard TD reception against Evergreen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.