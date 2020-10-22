Offenses with numbers that look the same is about the only comparison across the board as Liberty Center (6-2) will make the trip to North Robinson to battle second-seeded Colonel Crawford (7-0) Saturday in a Division VI regional quarterfinal.
“Schematically they look like us, but padded up they don’t look like us,” admitted Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. “They are big.”
The two schools have met on the gridiron before. In 2016, Liberty Center opened the postseason with a 28-20 win at home against CC.
The offense is led by junior running back Tristan Cross (6-1, 215). Cross has 971 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He ran for 170 yards and scored four times as the Eagles opened the postseason with a 44-6 win over Seneca East in a matchup of two teams from the Northern 10 Conference.
“He has great size and is really powerful,” Mohler said of Cross. “He has good speed and runs hard. Once he gets his momentum going, if you are standing there waiting on him, he’s going to run you over.”
The offense for Colonel Crawford is more than a one-man show, with senior running back Cade Hamilton (6-3, 200) rushing for 167 yards last week.
Running the show is senior quarterback Brock Ritchaupt, who is 61-of-110 passing for 1,014 yards with nine TDs and five picks.
“They can pass the ball whenever they want,” Mohler said of the Colonel Crawford offense. “They have the athletes to spread you out. They kinda do whatever they feel like doing because they have the athletes to do that.”
The top receiver will also pose a challenge for the Tigers in Carter Valentine. The 6-5, 180 junior has the ability to go get the football.
“They have a lot of weapons,” said Mohler. “They have two really good backs and their quarterback is really good. They have 6-5 wideouts and other guys that can make plays. We’ve got our playmakers as well.”
For the Tigers, leading the offense is Max Phillips with 1,288 yards on the season. Karter Kern adds another 433 yards rushing.
They will run against a Colonel Crawford defense led by Cross and another junior, Carson Feichtner, (6-3, 200) at linebacker.
“They are huge and strong,” Mohler said of the Colonel Crawford defense. “They just clog everything up and let their athletes in the back end get to the football. They don’t blitz a ton, but they are very aggressive. They will get 11 hats to the football quickly.”
Against a big, strong defense, the simple things of blocking and tacking will be the difference, according to Mohler.
“We have to be physical up front and match their size with physicality,” closed Mohler. “We’ve got to take care of the football and play 48 minutes. We can’t have lapses where we don’t show up for a quarter or a couple of series. It’ll come down to who doesn’t turn the ball over, who can block and who can play for 48 minutes.”
