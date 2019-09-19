PAULDING AT SPENCERVILLE
After earning its first win of the season, Paulding will look to make it back-to-back victories as the 1-2 Panthers open up Northwest Conference play against defending league co-champion Spencerville.
Despite the 1-2 mark, the Panthers have actually outscored opponents 74-72 on the season, coming off a 47-12 rout of county rival Antwerp. Jacob Deisler erupted for 163 yards and three TDs in his first action of the season while Fernando Garcia has racked up 362 yards and three TDs to date.
For 1-2 Spencerville, a rushing attack is the name of the game as the Bearcats have thrown just 14 passes in three games. The Bearcats topped Lima Perry in week one before losses to Parkway (21-6) and Lima Central Catholic (41-27). Gunner Grigsby paces the rushing game with 388 yards and four TDs.
ALLEN EAST AT COLUMBUS GROVE
Columbus Grove will host the lone unbeaten team left in the NWC in Allen East as the Bulldogs look to defend their share of the league crown in 2018.
No. 2 Patrick Henry proved too much against Grove (1-2) in a 33-21 setback, but do-it-all QB Blake Reynolds continues to excel with 550 pass yards and three scores while rushing for 139 yards and six TDs to date.
For the Mustangs (3-0), triggerman Bryce Belcher (515 pass yards, 5 TDs) has three different targets with over 100 yards receiving to date, led by Bradden Crumrine’s 10 catches, 205 yards, and three TDs.
LEIPSIC AT PANDORA-GILBOA
A regular-season matchup that sadly eluded area fans last year will take place in Pandora this season with 3-0 Leipsic invading 2-1 Pandora-Gilboa in BVC action.
A burly Leipsic squad has wins over Carey, Columbus Grove and Vanlue to its credit early in the season in a quest to reclaim conference supremacy.
Meanwhile, Pandora-Gilboa has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Grove with wins at Bluffton and last week’s hard-fought 7-0 win over Van Buren. The Rockets begin a grueling stretch of five straight opponents with a winning record as defending D-VII state champ McComb looms after the Leipsic tilt.
LIMA BATH AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Both Bath and O-G enter week four on a high note with the Titans playing host to the second week of WBL action.
Bath snapped a 21-game losing streak to move to 1-2 with a 6-0 win over rival Elida, going ahead with 33 seconds to go on a Lex Boedicker TD run.
Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf staked its claim to be a league title contender by knocking off St. Marys 30-27, despite being out-gained 254-69 in the running game and converting just three of 13 third downs. Jacob Balbaugh threw a pair of touchdowns.
CARDINAL STRITCH AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier will look to snap a two-game skid after suffering a 44-7 defeat to No. 10 D-VII Edgerton last week when they host Cardinal Stritch on Friday night to kick off the conference slate.
The Locos had a rough time getting going offensively last week only accruing 97 yards against the state-ranked Bulldogs. Gavin Wurm was the workhorse for Montpelier in the tough-to-swallow loss last week with 80 yards on five carries with a touchdown.
Cardinal Stritch (2-1) is coming off a 49-24 defeat at the hands of No. 8 D-V Marion Pleasant (3-0), which was the Cardinals’ first loss of the season after a 42-14 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic (1-2) and a 22-20 victory over New London (0-3).
OSCODA (MICH.) AT HILLTOP
Hilltop hopes to bounce back from a 35-6 setback to St. Joseph Central Catholic from last week when they host Oscoda (Mich.) on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Connor Schlosser led the Hilltop (1-2) offense last week against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic with 93 yards through the air on 8-14 passing.
Wyat Beltz has 12 tackles in the last two weeks while Carson Mahlman had 11.5 tackles with six tackles for loss just last week for a defense that will try to stop a high-scoring, high-powered offense in the their upcoming out-of-state opponent.
Oscoda (Mich.) (3-0) is riding on a high, entering the Friday night match with a 3-0 record after defeating Houghton Lake (Mich.) 14-12 in week one, Coleman (Mich.) 70-7 in week two and Alcona (Mich.) 56-0 last week.
EDON AT NORTHWOOD
Edon will begin the conference campaign on Friday night when they travel to Northwood, hoping to take advantage of some big momentum following a 55-12 triumph over Hicksville last week.
After leading the Bombers (1-2) last week with 372 passing yards and four touchdowns on 15-25 passing, sophomore quarterback Drew Gallehue will look to steer Edon to another win on Friday.
Chase Reed has been the feature target for Gallehue as the senior wide out caught nine passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Northwood (3-0) expects to remain unblemished on the season following a 36-18 win over Woodmore (0-3) in week one, a 46-14 victory over Millbury Lake (0-3) in week two and a 52-40 victory over Elmwood (2-1) last week.
STRYKER AT OTTAWA HILLS
Stryker hopes to turn the season around and pull off a major upset on Friday night when they travel to face Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Ottawa Hills.
The Panthers (0-3) have had a rough start to the season. They started the season with a 62-33 defeat to Holgate, then followed it up with a 60-12 loss to Whiteford (Mich.) in week two before a 50-12 setback to Pittsford (Mich.) last week.
Junior signal caller Payton Woolace led the Panther offense in the loss last week with 10-25 on passing with 130 yards and two touchdowns.
After suffering a 38-14 loss to former conference foe Gibsonburg (3-0) in week one, Ottawa Hills (2-1) has turned it around as they are riding a two game winning streak after knocking off former conference foe Danbury Lakeside (0-3) 49-18 two weeks ago and defeating Fairfield Christian Academy (0-3) 51-27 last week.
