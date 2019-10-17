Liberty Center’s quest for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title will take the 7-0 Tigers against a team with a deceptive record, according to their head coach.
“They are definitely the most talented 2-5 team around,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler of Bryan, week eight’s opponent. “They have a lot of good athletes.”
Bryan suffered a 17-14 loss to 6-1 Fairview in week two and lost to NWOAL title contenders Archbold (35-32) and Wauseon (14-7) by single digits before last week’s 35-20 setback against Patrick Henry.
Offensively, Liberty Center is averaging 37.6 points per game. Much of the offensive scoring has been done by the running game.
Last week, in a 54-31 win over Swanton, Zach Bowers had a big game, rushing for 231 yards while Max Phillips added 105 yards. Quarterback Camden Krugh threw for 111 yards and a touchdown.
“Our offensive line has done a nice job blocking and our running backs are getting better and better,” Mohler said. “Also, with our quarterback throwing the ball more than we have in several years, we are more diverse than what we’ve been in the past.”
It may not be easy on offense against the Bears, though.
“They were kind of a 4-4 team on defense last year and they put guys in the box so their athletes can match up with the offensive players,” Mohler said. “So, the keys for us will be we have to take care of the football, do a good job of blocking and execute our assignments.”
Offensively, Bryan likes to throw the football. When they run the ball, quarterback Nate Miller leads the offense on the ground. Against PH, Miller passed for 130 yards. Receiver Connor Arthur led the Bears with 70 yards receiving on four catches, including a 34-yard touchdown pass.
“The key for us defensively will be stopping their quarterback,” Mohler said. “They have some good, fast receivers, so we will need to keep them in front of our defensive backs and not allow them to get behind us.”
The one area that scares Mohler is Bryan’s return game.
“We didn’t do a good job in kick coverage against Swanton (which had a return for a touchdown) and Bryan has some dangerous returners,” Mohler said. “This week, we’re going to have to be really good in our kick coverage.”
For Bryan, the hope is that Miller has a very successful game passing against Liberty Center and that as a result, Liberty Center will be involved in another shootout.
The Tigers have been up-and-down against the pass. Against Swanton, the Tigers held Swanton quarterback Andrew Thornton to less than 100 yards on 22 attempts. But the Tigers defense surrendered 228 yards passing against Archbold and 230 against Wauseon. The Tiger won both those contests in shootouts, 39-36 over Archbold and 35-29 over Wauseon.
