With its postseason ended at the hands of powerful Bowling Green, Defiance seemed perfectly placed to cap off its 2020 football season with a Western Buckeye League road game at Lima Bath before battling rival Napoleon on Oct. 30.
However, the upheaval has continued from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as a case in the Lima Bath school system forced the Wildcats to cancel the scheduled league game on Tuesday and leaving Defiance without a foe.
The Bulldogs will face a fellow Bulldog squad on Friday, though from much further south than traditional canine mascots in Celina or Elida.
Instead, Defiance (1-7) will make the two-hour trek to Miami County and the Milton-Union Bulldogs, just north of Dayton, for a non-league contest.
“It’s been such a unique year and we’re really excited for the opportunity,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline of the late-week shift for what is likely the Bulldogs’ first regular-season non-conference game against a team not named Napoleon since the early 1970s. “It’s obviously not ideal to go two hours to play a game but to me, it’s really important to get 10 games in, it gives our seniors that experience. It’s important to us.”
The road contest will mark the fourth of five straight road contests to end the season following the regular-season finale at Wapakoneta and road playoff games at Bay Village Bay and Bowling Green ahead of the Oct. 30 contest at Napoleon.
Milton-Union is a Division IV school in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division with schools like Middletown Madison, Dayton Northridge, New Lebanon Dixie, Camden Preble Shawnee and Germantown Valley View.
The host Bulldogs were knocked out of the postseason with a 35-0 loss to Valley View, their second defeat to the Spartans this year. Milton-Union’s five wins this year have come against teams with a combined 9-25 record. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Bellefontaine on Friday before that game was cancelled.
Milton-Union is scheduled to play its last SWBL game against Carlisle on Oct. 30 as the Bulldogs will leave to join the new Three Rivers Conference next year with Bethel, Covington, Miami East, Dayton Northridge, Sidney Lehman Catholic, DeGraff Riverside and Troy Christian.
Despite being on short notice and with limited time to scout, being able to have an opponent is what ultimately made the difference for Defiance as the team tries to build for 2021 in this year’s final weeks.
“Their coach is in the same mindset as we are, we’re not in the playoffs but we’re playing to get that opportunity to play on a Friday night” said Kline. “It’s not as much about the scouting and game-planning, it’s more a case of showing up and playing.”
The game also provides an opportunity for the Blue Bulldogs to shake off a disappointing 56-13 loss to Bowling Green a week ago where Defiance committed five turnovers and saw a 21-7 hole turn into an insurmountable 49-7 halftime hole.
6-2, 190-pound junior running back Blake Neumaier is the main impetus of the Milton-Union attack with 144 of the team’s 320 total rushing attempts for 857 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Blake Brumbaugh (6-1, 170), along with being the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 207 yards and five TDs, is second on the team in rushing with 45 totes for 335 yards and four scores.
Brumbaugh was especially solid in the Bulldogs’ 36-10 playoff-opening win over Greenfield McClain with five rushes for 101 yards and three TDs while catching a 10-yard TD pass and returning a kickoff 47 yards to set up a M-U touchdown.
Both sophomore Nate Morter (5-10, 195, 19-of-51, 215 yards, five TDs, four INTs) and senior Justin Randall (6-0, 150, 23-of-44, 296 yards, four TDs, zero INTs) have seen time at QB this season for M-U.
Athletic sophomore Cooper Brown, a 6-2, 163-pound receiver and defensive back, provides some pop in the return game with a punt return TD to his credit along with two interceptions on defense this season.
Senior defensive end Andrew Lambert (6-2, 240) leads the Bulldogs with three sacks on the year.
“They’ve got a rich tradition down there, they’re a Wing-T team that usually has a really strong run game,” said Kline of the opponent for Friday. “From what we’ve seen so far, it’s a good matchup for us with a Division IV team that’s a very physical team.”
Bright spots were sporadic for Defiance against BG, though a well-executed play-action throw from QB Drew Davis found a wide-open Drew Kellermyer for a 76-yard touchdown.
Davis has 901 yards and three TDs through the air this season while also rushing for a TD against BG. Kellermyer remains the top threat in the Defiance offense with 337 rushing yards and four TDs and 23 receptions for 344 yards and two scores.
Kam’Ron Rivera leads the Bulldog receiving crew with 28 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldog defense will continue to try to be opportunistic with 14 total forced turnovers on the season, including a team-high three interceptions from Bailey DeTray this season along with two each from Gavin Hale and Zac Loose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.