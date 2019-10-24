OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT KENTON
Following a methodical 38-7 rout of visiting Defiance, Ottawa-Glandorf is just one win away from securing at least a share of the Western Buckeye League crown. The league unbeaten Titans (7-1, 7-0 WBL) tallied a balanced 362 yards of offense against the Bulldogs, setting sights on the program’s first outright league crown since 2012.
In the Titans’ way is a 6-2 Kenton squad whose losses have come to teams with a combined record of 13-3. The Wildcats shut down Lima Shawnee 28-0 last week, holding the Indians to just 108 yards of total offense while QB Blaine Huston recorded three total TDs.
LEIPSIC AT MCCOMB
Despite Leipsic’s first setback of the season on Friday against Liberty-Benton, the stakes are nearly as high in the Vikings’ week nine clash with unbeaten and No. 1 McComb.
Leipsic (No. 9 D-VII) fell to the Panthers twice last year en route to McComb claiming the Division VII state championships in 2018 but the Vikings have eyes on forcing at least a share for the Blanchard Valley Conference championship with two games left in the regular season. Plenty of computer points are at stake as well with McComb first in Region 26 and Leipsic fourth.
The 8-0 Panthers had no such trouble in week eight, routing Van Buren 52-7. McComb leads the BVC in multiple categories, including total points, points per game, total offense, scoring defense and total defense. McComb currently is tied for the BVC lead at 6-0 with Liberty-Benton and will host L-B in week 10.
COLUMBUS GROVE
AT DELPHOS JEFFERSON
Columbus Grove (5-3, 4-1 NWC) turned heads in the Northwest Conference after battering Spencerville 49-23 to create a three-team logjam atop the conference standings.
The competition gets a bit easier in week nine as the Bulldogs travel to 1-7 Delphos Jefferson, which dropped a 42-14 decision at Bluffton on Friday. Grove QB Blake Reynolds continues to dazzle with 1,714 yards passing, 17 passing touchdowns and 598 rushing yards with 11 scores.
PANDORA-GILBOA AT CRESTLINE
Crestline’s first test run through a BVC slate has produced mixed results for the 3-5 Bulldogs as the squad enters week nine’s home finale against Pandora-Gilboa.
Crestline took one on the chin against Riverdale in a 63-6 rout while the Rockets came up short against 6-2 Arlington in a 28-21 heartbreaker.
MONTPELIER AT STRYKER
Montpelier will look to snap a seven game losing streak when the Locos travel to Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Stryker on Friday.
The Locos (1-7, 0-4 TAAC) will try to rebound from a 36-6 defeat to Ottawa Hills last week, in which they accumulated 175 yards of offense on 44 plays.
Clayton Turner threw for 103 yards on 16-21 passing while Chandler Byers carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards and a touchdown for Montpelier
Stryker (0-8, 0-4 TAAC) is in tough straits, as their struggles continue following a 47-6 setback to Hilltop. Even though the Panthers were able to accrue just 122 yards of offense, they were able to find paydirt for the first time since week three in a 50-12 loss to Pittsford (Mich.).
Payton Woolace completed 7-22 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown.
HILLTOP AT CARDINAL STRITCH
Hilltop will hope to grab onto momentum after knocking off Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Stryker 47-6 last week when they travel to Cardinal Stritch on Friday night.
Hilltop (2-6, 1-3 TAAC) struck hard and fast last week with scoring 34 points in the first quarter.
Connor Schlosser was near perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns for Hilltop. Hayden Brown caught six passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Cardinal Stritch (4-4, 2-2 TAAC) will look to bounce back from a 42-6 drubbing to Edon last week after racking up 299 yards of offense.
Thomas Foust led the Cardinals with 230 yards and a touchdown on 20-33 passing.
