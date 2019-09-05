EDON AT EDGERTON
Edon lost a heartbreaker to Newark Catholic on Saturday night, 35-29. Newark rallied from a 29-20 deficit after three quarters. Now the Bombers will have another tough task this week, facing Edgerton.
Though the Bulldogs lost a lot of players from last season, Edgerton still looks formidable again. The Bulldogs blitzed Hilltop, 53-6.
The Edgerton defense wiil deal with a balanced Edon attack. The Bombers rushed for 132 yards and passed for 139 yards.
The Bombers will have to find a way to stop the physical Edgerton attack. The Bulldogs rushed for 355 yards against Hilltop. Isaiah Canales led Edgerton with 131 yards on 12 carries and Hunter Prince garnered 80 yards on eight totes. Gannon Ripke also had a strong game, with 60 yards rushing on just six carries.
AYERSVILLE AT NORTH BALTIMORE
Both teams are looking to rebound from tough losses in their opener. North Baltimore lost to Elmwood, 46-13 while Ayersville fell to Waynesfield-Goshen, 36-24.
The Pilots will need to shore up their defense, after surrendering 430 total yards, 218 yards rushing 212 yards passing. Ayersville closed to within six points on two occasions, but each time Waynesfield responded with a touchdown.
Ayersville also gave up three big pass plays, marking 38, 55 and 44 yards.
Pilots quarterback Jakob Trevino had a good game with 253 yards through the air, but had one interception. Weston McGuire collected 147 yards receiving on seven receptions. Chase Eitniear tallied 49 yards on just two receptions and Ricky Sherman had 34 yards on four catches.
Ayersville used five different rushers to gain 151 yards.
ASHTABULA ST. JOHN AT HOLGATE
It’s eight-man football, week two edition, for Holgate. A matchup with the Fighting Heralds was lined up at the last minute.
This will be a big test for Holgate after blitzing Stryker, in just its second year of football, 62-33.
Holgate’s big game against Stryker came mainly on the ground. Jeradt Nagel rushed for 123 yards (11 carries), Ethan Altman had 149 yards on 10 carries and Gavyn Kupfersmith had 100 yards on just eight rushes.
The Heralds, located 195 miles away from Holgate and around 30 miles from the Pennsylvania border off Lake Erie, fell 40-22 to Vienna Mathews in an eight-man contest in week one.
ANTWERP AT HILLTOP
For both sides, a GMC-TAAC matchup goes into week two as Antwerp and Hilltop enter a matchup in West Unity aiming for their first wins.
Hilltop was on the wrong end of a 53-6 rout at the hands of Edgerton, managing just 78 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Antwerp came up short in head coach Jason Hale’s debut, despite three touchdowns from new QB Blake Schuette. However, the Archers will look for more balance in week two after managing just seven rushing yards on 31 attempts while also throwing three interceptions.
