SHERWOOD — Two teams who can put up a lot of points will meet up outside Sherwood Saturday night as Bluffton makes the trip to Fairview in Division VI, Region 22 playoff action.
The 4-2 Pirates come into the game having scored 221 points over their six games this year and are riding a four-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, unbeaten Fairview (6-0) enters the game with 329 points scored as the Apaches have only been held under 50 points twice this season.
One key difference comes on the defensive side of the ball as the Black and Gold has given up only 34 points in that same span while Bluffton has allowed 240 points to its opponents.
The Pirates dropped their first two games of the season in losses to unbeaten Columbus Grove (41-7) and Allen East (46-22), which has two losses, but both were to Columbus Grove.
Since that loss to the Mustangs, Bluffton has put up consecutive victories over Ada (48-46), Delphos Jefferson (62-56), Paulding (27-24) and Riverdale (55-27).
Now, Bluffton must find a way to shore up its defense, which allows 364 yards per game, to slow down the potent Apache offense.
“They have a very high-powered offense,” noted Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards. “They are fast, and they score a lot of points. Fairview has a talented quarterback, and he is protected by a big offensive line.”
Junior defensive end Jack Wilson (6-4, 200) tops the Bluffton defense with 36 tackles followed by sophomore linebacker Kam Caughlin (5-8, 180) and senior cornerback Tyson Shutler (6-0, 183) with 30 stops each. Shutler also leads the Pirates with three interceptions.
Fairview, which averages over 446 yards of offense per game, will look to ride the arm of quarterback Doug Rakes. The senior signal-caller has thrown for 1,759 yards already this season, completing 114 of 159 passes, and 31 touchdowns. Rakes also has ran for 457 yards over 30 carries.
The Apaches also have three players with more than 25 receptions on the year. Cade Ripke tops the receiving corps with 32 catches for 482 yards while Caleb Frank adds 31 receptions for 569 yards. Russ Zeedyk is third on the squad with 26 receptions for 267 yards.
“Offensively, we need to be efficient and limit turnovers and penalties,” commented the Fairview mentor.
“We are going to need to limit the big plays,” continued Richards. “It is always important to win the turnover battle as well.”
“Defensively, they like to get pressure out of their 4-2-5 defensive scheme,” Rakes added. “They do a good job of mixing up coverage to keep you off balance. They have nice size up front and are athletic in the secondary.”
Richards does feel his squad is getting better each week.
“With as young as we are, I feel that we are getting better each week,” noted the Pirate head coach. “The more our guys can play and be on the field, the better we can become.”
Fairview is coming off a bye week and head coach Doug Rakes feels the Apaches benefited from that time off.
“I think the bye was beneficial for us,” noted the Apache head coach. “Without having to worry about preparing for another team, we were able to focus on fundamentals and areas of weakness that needed to be addressed.”
The Pirates counter with a rushing game that averages 284 yards per game and is led by the duo of Shutler and junior quarterback Nate Schaadt (6-1, 205).
Shutler has totaled 858 yards on 81 carries this season with 13 touchdowns while Schaadt adds 690 yards rushing and eight scores.
“They are just so athletic, and they have a lot of experience,” Richards stated of the Apache defense. “They chase to the ball and they do a good job of tackling on top of that.”
Schaadt is also 50 of 92 passing on the season for 707 yards. Shutler is his top target, posting 27 receptions for 327 yards.
“Bluffton runs an option-based offense with an athletic quarterback and a dynamic running back,” commented the Fairview mentor. “They make you defend the entire width of the field, which can present a challenge if you don’t tackle well.”
“I think a big key for us is being able to sustain drives and take care of the football,” concluded Richards. “We are going to need to finish drives and score points consistently.”
“We need to be very disciplined defensively,” concluded Rakes. “We have to tackle well in space and rally to the ball.
