Friday night marks the annual clash between Patrick Henry and Liberty Center.
Nothing more needs to be said for players from both squads to get fired up for this backyard Henry County rivalry.
“It’s the biggest rivalry we have and often, the game involves a league title and for either a playoff spot, or for a higher playoff seed to the winner,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler.
Last year, the two met during the final game of the regular season to decide the the NWOAL crown. Patrick Henry won the title last year with a 34-19 win on its home field.
A possible league title, and big playoff implications are on the line. Liberty Center can stay in the league title hunt with a win. The Tigers, at 4-1 in the NWOAL (7-1 overall), are currently tied for first place with Archbold and Wauseon. Patrick Henry is a game back at 3-2 in the NWOAL (6-2 overall).
“If we can secure a win (tomorrow), it will clinch home-field advantage for us (in the playoffs),” said Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann.
As far as playoff implications, Patrick Henry is currently second in Division VII Region 26. Liberty Center is fourth in the rugged Division VI Region 23.
Both squads are looking to rebound from losses last Friday night. Bryan handed LC its first loss of the season, 35-30, while PH lost in overtime to Wauseon, 28-27. Both teams blew 21-7 leads.
Both teams are quite prolific on offense, with the Tigers averaging 36.6 points per contest and PH at 35.1 points per game. Both teams are relatively healthy, with one big exception: the Patriots will be without Kolton Holloway, an NWOAL first team wide receiver last year.
Holloway is also the holder on extra-point kicks. Holloway had three receptions for 57 yards in the first half against Wauseon before going down. For the season, Holloway has 824 yards receiving and nine TDs.
With Holloway out, PH quarterback T.J. Rhamy struggled, going 5-12 for 85 yards and throwing one interception. The run game was pretty effective against Wauseon, with Rhamy rushing for 175 yards and Wil Morrow 101.
Overall, Rhamy has been strong, throwing and rushing for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight year. He has completed 52 of 100 passes for 1,188 yards and 13 TDs with just six interceptions. Rushing wise, he has gained 1,014 yards and Morrow has 824 yards rushing.
“We’ve got other guys who can step up (in the pass game) and they will need to,” Inselmann said. “We need to be able to throw, just to loosen up their defense. Otherwise, they will just put seven or eight guys in the box to stop our run game. I didn’t think our offensive line played well against Wauseon. But we will need to have our best game on the offensive line (tomorrow), to be successful. Also, we will work on getting a snapper for tomorrow.”
Liberty Center, like PH, likes to mainly stick with the run game. Against Bryan, the one-two punch of Zach Bowers and Max Phillips rushed for 166 yards and 114 yards, respectively.
But when LC occasionally goes to the air, quarterback Camden Krugh has had some success. In a recent 39-36 win over Archbold, Krugh completed eight of 13 passes for 238 yards. Trent Murdock was the primary target, catching thee passes 163 yards, including TD receptions of 64 and 74 yards.
