TINORA AT ANTWERP
The Rams (5-4, 3-2 GMC) will look to bounce back after a 50-0 loss to Fairview in week nine while the Archers (0-9, 0-5 GMC) are still looking for their first win after a 56-16 defeat to Hicksville.
Against the Apaches, Tinora rushed for 148 yards as a team but were unable to sustain drives.
Cole Anders carried three times for 39 yards while Christian Commisso had 10 carries for 36 yards.
KP Delarber rushed 14 times for 23 yards and also had an interception.
Antwerp managed a pair of scores against the Aces, both by Blake Schuette, who led all rushers with 80 yards.
Both teams enter week 10 out of the playoff hunt but with a chance to end the season on a high note.
The Rams prevailed a year ago 34-17 keeping a string of wins alive dating back to 2003, the last time the Archers won in the series, 28-14.
EDGERTON AT AYERSVILLE
The Bulldogs (7-2, 3-2 GMC) enter week 10 with everything to play for with a victory while the Pilots (1-8, 1-4 GMC) are hoping to play spoiler and end their season with a win.
Edgerton rolled over Wayne Trace, 62-25 in week nine thanks to a dominant performance by running back Hunter Prince.
Prince finished with 29 carries for 326 yards and five touchdowns while quarterback Jaron Cape was 6-7 for 77 yards and a score.
On the season, Prince has 194 rushes for 1,545 yards and 21 trips to the endzone and he’s averaging more than 171 yards per game.
Cape is 44-72 for 613 yards and 13 touchdowns while Showalter is the leading receiver with 27 catches for 395 yards and seven touchdowns.
Meanwhile against Edon, Ayersville’s Weston McGuire carried 26 times for 93 yards.
Trevor Okuley leads the Pilot defense with 59 tackles including six sacks while Ike Eiden and Tyson Schlachter each have 44 and Isaac Schindler has recorded 41 tackles on the season.
Edgerton shutout the Pilots 58-0 in 2018 and are looking for three in a row, last losing to Ayersville in 2016, 34-6.
According to joeeitel.com, the Bulldogs currently sit at sixth place in D-VII region 26, in control of their own destiny.
