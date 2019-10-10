Note: The Antwerp-Gibsonburg preview was inadvertently omitted from this week's Football Blitz. Below is the preview in its entirety.
With a week seven vacancy in its schedule following Holgate's move to eight-man football, Antwerp found an opponent heading into the 2019 season in the Gibsonburg Golden Bears.
The 0-6 Archers will make the trek to Sandusky County Friday for a matchup against the unbeaten Bears in search of their first victory. Antwerp took a lead into the third quarter a week ago against Ayersville before ultimately falling 33-18 to the Pilots as Ayersville rallied off the last 19 points of the game unanswered.
Quarterback Blake Schuette leads the Archers on the year with 922 yards passing and nine touchdowns while leading Antwerp's ground game with 208 yards and three scores. Jordan Buerkle leads the receiving corps with 18 catches, 243 yards and four scores, along with sophomore Hunter Sproles (19 catches, 240 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Landon Reyes (17 catches, 235 yards).
The matchup against Gibsonburg begins a tough four-game stretch to end the year for Antwerp against teams with a combined 18-6 mark (Edgerton, Hicksville, Tinora).
Meanwhile, Gibsonburg has cruised through their schedule to date, winning all six games by double digits. The unbeaten mark has not helped the Bears' computer ratings and playoff hopes as the team resides in the ninth spot in a rugged Division VI Region 23.
Gibsonburg's opponents to date have a combined record 10-26 record and just one of the team's four remaining opponents has a winning record (Castalia Margaretta, week eight).
The Golden Bears should be familiar to area football fans as the week 11 opponent for Fairview in last season's Division VI postseason as the Apaches won, 35-7.
