When the state structured Division VI’s Region 23, they likely had no idea how strong it would be this season.
Nine teams are vying for eight spots heading into week 10 and only five of those are assured a playoff spot according to joeeitel.com.
Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic, Coldwater, Anna and Archbold have already secured a berth leaving Allen East, Minster, Fairview and Gibsonburg fighting for the three remaining spots.
In fact, Gibsonburg currently sits in 10th place behind an already eliminated Spencerville despite a perfect 9-0 record.
Week ten will be a must-win for those remaining teams to even have a shot at one of the three tickets to the playoffs.
Despite a strong record at 8-1 and a GMC title to boot, the Apaches need one more victory and they are looking to secure it against an addition to the schedule in Ottawa Hills.
After Holgate decided to move to 8-man football, Fairview had a week ten hole in the schedule that went unfilled until Oct. 2 when the Green Bears (6-3) were added. What originally could have been a bye in week ten became a scramble for the right fit after the Apaches dropped a 17-14 heart-breaker to Wauseon in week one.
It was obvious for coach Doug Rakes and his staff that a week 10 opponent was a must to earn enough computer points to earn a week 11 berth. But it wasn’t just about finding a opponent but the right one to earn enough gambling on how many quality wins they might have by week 10.
When initially picked up, the Green Bears had just four wins but have since added two more which will help the Apaches with points if they can win.
Fairview did what it had to do put itself in position for a chance at the postseason and Rakes is satisfied with how it all turned out.
“There were a lot of challenges to finding a week 10 opponent, but Ottawa Hills was open and we were able to work out the details before the OHSAA deadline,” he added.
The Apaches enter week 10 with a 50-0 shutout of rival Tinora behind an impressive showing by quarterback Cade Polter who was 23-29 for 255 yards with five touchdowns while rushing four times for 88 yards and another score.
Polter is 188-279 for 2,205 yards and 27 touchdowns for Fairview while rushing for 266 yards and six scores.
Luke Timbrook leads all rushers with 51 rushes for 395 and five touchdowns while Riley Lucas has 21 carries for 313 and five trips to paydirt while catching 32 balls for 422 yards and six touchdowns.
Caleb Frank has 45 receptions for 514 yards and six touchdowns.
Ottawa Hills dropped a week nine matchup with Northwood, 43-7. Blake Gnepper scored the Green Bears’ only touchdown on a 49-yard run with 3:03 remaining in the contest.
Even with the loss to the Rangers, Rakes is concerned about Ottawa Hills after watching past games.
“Their speed stands out on film,” he admitted. “They have three or four guys who are as fast or faster than anyone we have.”
The Apaches will rely heavily on a defense that has held teams to less than a touchdown per game on average and recorded four shutouts so far.
Chayse Singer leads the Fairview defense with 113 tackles and five sacks while Timbrook has 58 tackles and two interceptions.
A Fairview victory would likely be enough to get a week 11 opponent and according to Drew Pasteur, that could be against Liberty Center as an eight seed, Lima Central Catholic as a seven or against Coldwater as the six seed.
