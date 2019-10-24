Two longtime rivals are set to square off once again on “The Reservation,” and this time the game has plenty to do with the Green Meadows Conference as Tinora heads to Fairview.
The Apaches enter as the top team in the GMC at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the league while Tinora comes in at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the league.
The meeting is the 47th all-time between the two, with the Apaches leading the series 26-20. Fairview has won two straight in the series since snapping an eight-game streak by Tinora.
Both teams are also eyeing the playoffs in Division VI. Despite the sterling record, the Apaches are currently the first team out in region 23. Tinora has a little more work to do, sitting in 13th.
It will also be the final league game of the season for the Apaches. With Holgate playing 8-man football, Fairview’s final game of the season will be at Ottawa Hills.
“Tinora is a rival and is a big game for us every year,” stated Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “Add to that everything that is on the line and this is the biggest game of the year for us.”
The Apaches and Rams look different offensively, but have gotten the same results. Fairview comes in on a seven-game winning streak, posting a shutout over Ayersville 56-0. Fairview quarterback Cade Polter threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns in the win, giving him 1,950 yards and 22 TD passes on the season. He has also completed 66 percent of his passes.
His top target is Caleb Frank, who has caught 39 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Fairview has plenty of weapons, as Luke Timbrook (22 catches, 35 yards); Riley Lucas (26 catches, 327 yards); Doug Rakes (25 catches, 303 yards) and Cade Polter (24 catches, 281 yards) can all make plays.
Timbrook also leads the team with 364 yards rushing.
“We need to be efficient offensively,” said coach Rakes. “Tinora will try to eat up the clock and shorten the game, so we need to make sure our drives end in points.”
As the Fairview coach pointed out, the Rams look to shorten the game by running the football. They have done that effectively as of late, led by a pair of sophomores in Cole Commisso and K.P. Delarber.
“Their young kids seem to be getting more and more comfortable in their roles,” Rakes said of the Rams. “This is week nine, so all those sophomores they play basically have another year of experience at this point.”
The Rams enter after falling in GMC play for the first time last week. Hicksville nipped Tinora, 21-14.
On the season, Commisso has ran for 481 yards and Delarber adds 454. Quarterback Nolan Schafer is 47 of 95 passing for 855 yards and six touchdowns.
Max Grube has caught nearly half the passes (24) for 518 yards and five of the TDs.
“Their run game is really diverse and they are able to do so many things well,” Rakes said of the Tinora offense. “When you combine that with their ability to throw to an athlete like Max Grube on the outside, they are really tough to defend. In order to slow them down, we have to be disciplined up front and limit their big plays in the passing game.”
On defense, the Rams have also been able to pressure quarterbacks. Lucas Schlegal leads the team with 4.5 sacks, with Baeden Hancock registering 3.5 and Lucas Flory has added 3.
