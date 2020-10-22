One of the more anticipated matchups in the area in Division VI’s Region 22 has come to be as unbeatens Fairview and Northwood navigated their opening-round playoff games with Bluffton and Van Buren, respectively, to set up a showdown on Saturday night.
The regional quarterfinal tilt will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium, a move made by the Apaches to increase the amount of spectators able to take in a battle of two very athletic regional contenders.
“When I originally had the idea, the thought was a few things,” explained Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “We’d be able to accomodate more fans that might not have seen us this year and being on turf, it gives it that bigger-game feel, that playoff feel. Third, if we do end up and have some weather, the field conditions don’t really come into play.
“We took the idea to our seniors before the playoffs started and approached Defiance. If we were fortunate enough to move on, we wanted that first playoff game to be at Fairview but after that, the option of playing at Defiance was great.”
The Fairview-Northwood winner will take on either second-seeded Colonel Crawford or No. 10 seed Liberty Center in the regional semifinals. An LC win would mean a home game for either Fairview or Northwood while a trip to North Robinson awaits the Apaches or Rangers if Colonel Crawford prevails.
The powerhouse Apaches have blowtorched their competition en route to a current 7-0 record, outscoring teams by a whopping 369-40 margin. That total includes a 67-6 rout of Bluffton in its postseason opener, one that saw the Apaches outgain Bluffton 447-64.
“I thought in all three facets of the game we played a really solid game,” said Rakes. “It might have been the best game we’ve played all season. Aaron Layman probably played the best game of his career on the defensive line.”
The step up in competition for the Apaches following the opening rout is steep as the Black and Gold welcome in 7-0 Northwood and its standout backfield.
Northwood QB Jay Moten, a 6-2, 175-pound senior, has been a load for opposing defenses as the Ranger signal-caller has 995 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on just 67 attempts. Along with his rushing prowess, the veteran QB has 849 yards passing and 13 TDs on just 29 completions.
“I’d go a step further than most, and I think my coaches agree, I think this Moten kid’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached against,” lauded Rakes of the Ranger QB, who is 30-2 as a starter for Northwood. “To have an athlete of that caliber at the quarterback position makes their offense so dynamic. They present a huge challenge.”
Moten’s not alone in the Rangers’ powerful rushing attack (304.7 rush yards per game) as senior running back Demond Marks (5-9, 168) – Moten’s half-brother – has 456 rushing yards and six TDs on just 22 attempts while catching 13 passes for 383 yards and five TDs.
Kyeon Neal (6-0, 181, Sr.) is another threat with the ball in his hands, rushing for 303 yards and two scores this year, while 5-11 senior split end Brayden Fulkert has nine catches for 345 yards and seven TDs this season.
Neal is also the Rangers’ defensive leader with 65 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Linebackers Brennen Matney (5-7, 214, Sr., 41 tackles), AJ Rable (5-11, 225, Sr., 45 tackles, two sacks, five TFL) and Jarel Dixon (5-8, 159, So., 39 tackles, five TFL) will defend against Fairview’s high-powered offense.
Both teams are statistically very similar with dominant scoring margins (Northwood outscoring opponents 329-66) and defensive stinginess (Fairview 177 yards allowed per game, Northwood 185).
Big plays will be the key for the Apaches, especially if Northwood gets the ball first.
“I think we have to make them drive the ball,” explained Rakes of keys to victory. “Just about every game they’ve had, they score on the first play of the game on a read or a gap where they’re pulling a backside guard and taking it 60, 70 yards for a touchdown. We have to make them drive the football, be very disciplined with our leverage and getting guys to the football.
“It’s not toing to be one guy that can stop them, it’s going to have to be a whole team effort ... This will be the best team we’ve seen all year.”
Despite its high-flying passing attack (308.3 yards per game), Fairview had good balance in its offensive output against Bluffton with 297 pass yards and 150 rush yards.
QB Doug Rakes has continued the tradition of eye-popping stats from Apache signal-callers. The 6-0 senior has completed 74 percent of his passes (130-of-176) for 2,004 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions while also leading the team in rushing with 470 yards on 33 attempts (14.2 yards per rush) and eight TDs. Luke Timbrook provides a backfield boost with 328 yards and three scores, along with a deep crew of pass-catchers.
Caleb Frank leads the corps in receptions (35) and yards (605), hauling in eight TDs, while Cade Ripke (34 catches, 553 yards) has a team-high 10 TD receptions. Russ Zeedyk (30 catches, 344 yards, six TDs), Timbrook (15 catches, 296 yards, 8 TDs) and Kaden Blair (16 catches, 206 yards, three TDs) are all fine targets for Rakes in the offense.
Defensively, seniors Caleb Skinner and Aaron Layman lead the Apache unit with 62 tackles each, combining for six sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Frank leads the Apache secondary with 40 tackles and four interceptions while Timbrook (34 tackles, two defensive TDs) and senior Ryan Richards have two picks apiece.
Longtime head coach Ken James, in his 35th year as Ranger bossman, has 210 wins in his tenure and is guiding the program into its 11th playoff appearance. Northwood is looking for its first playoff win since 2003.
The Rangers are extra-motivated in this postseason after finishing 10-0 last season but finishing ninth in Division V Region 18 and missing the playoffs.
