Friday’s week five matchup may be the league opener for the Edgerton Bulldogs and just the second Green Meadows Conference tilt for Fairview, but the implications are huge for two teams that came into the season with high expectations.
The defending champion Bulldogs have not been beaten in the regular season since a couple of close defeats midway through the 2017 season. And Edgerton has made quick work of many of its opponents, upping its regular season unbeaten streak to 18 with its most recent 42-0 trouncing of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
Up next for the Bulldogs, however, is the only team to hit double-digit points against a stout Edgerton defense a season ago when the Apaches scored 29 points, albeit in defeat.
While this may be the biggest league game of the year to those on the outside, the defending champs are treating it with their normal businesslike attitude.
“The guys know that every game is important, but to label a certain game as ‘special’ brings perhaps emotions that could be distracting,” remarked Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm. “We will focus on preparation this week in practice.”
Edgerton has rolled through its opponents this year, beating Hilltop, Edon, Montpelier and SJCC by a combined 183-25. Although all four teams stand at 1-3, the Bulldogs have done exactly what they needed to do against each of their four opponents.
On the visitors’ side is a Fairview squad that is riding a three-game win streak after opening the season with a close loss to Wauseon. The Black and Gold have two shutouts (Paulding and Antwerp) in its last three games with a 17-14 victory over Bryan sandwiched in between.
“We have struggled at times offensively,” noted Fairview coach Doug Rakes, whose team is averaging just over 29 points scored and nearly eight points surrendered. “A lot of that is due to really solid game planning by our opponents, but a portion of it has to do with penalties and turnovers on our part. We have done some good things defensively, and that side of the ball along with special teams play has been our backbone in the early going.”
Fairview’s defense is sure to be tested this week, as they have to figure out a way to limit the damage of Hunter Prince and the rest of the Bulldog attack.
Prince averages 9.8 yards per carry and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns on 69 carries. He also has an 11th touchdown on a kickoff return. And while Prince is certainly the focal point of the offense — running behind a stout, hole-making line — there are a number of other players more than capable of doing damage.
“Coach Wilhelm has done a tremendous job of molding his offense into something really unique and tough to defend,” said Rakes. “Being very disciplined on reads and tackling well are big keys to slowing them down.”
Craig Blue and Isaiah Canales both average 9.7 yards per carry. Blue has 25 rushes for 243 yards and two scores while Canales stands at 18 for 174 yards and two TDs. Gannon Ripke has chipped in 19 carries for 144 yards and a score.
Quarterback Jaron Cape has been solid managing the offense, completing 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 276 yards and eight touchdowns to go with just one interception. Logan Showalter leads the receivers with seven catches for 149 yards and four scores. Ripke and Blue each have two receiving touchdowns and three receptions overall.
“Offensively, we have to maintain possession and finish drives with points,” said Wilhelm, whose team has lost five fumbles to go with the one interception.
Fairview is led in tackles by Chayse Singer’s 35 while Sam McGuire and Luke Timbrook have 25 each. McGuire has a team-high six sacks and Riley Lucas has added 4.5. The Apaches have three takeaways on the year in the form of one fumble and two picks.
Edgerton’s run-heavy offense certainly poses its share of challenges, but so, too, does Fairview’s air attack.
The Apaches have thrown for 1,117 yards and have six receivers with double-digit receptions. Cade Polter leads the charge for Fairview’s offense with a 67-percent completion percentage (96-143) while throwing for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Caleb Frank leads the team with 24 receptions and four touchdowns while Lucas has a team-high 277 receiving yards on 20 catches, three for touchdowns. Timbrook (12 receptions, 175 yards), Doug Rakes (14 receptions, 150 yards, three TDs), Russ Zeedyk (12 receptions, 116 yards, one TD) and Cade Ripke (10 receptions, 77 yards) round out the double-digit receivers.
With half the season remaining after Friday’s tilt, there is still plenty of action that will shape the league race and the playoffs. But there is no doubt that the winner will have a big leg up on the rest of the league with a major hurdle out of the way.
“From a preparation standpoint, we treat it the same — practice setup, times, etc. — but this is a big game for a number of reasons,” concluded Rakes. “And for me to pretend otherwise would be disingenuous.”
