Survive and advance.
Two teams who did just that a week ago will meet Saturday night at H.J. Gary Field as Fairview will make the two hour trip to Colonel Crawford for a Division VI regional semifinal.
For Fairview, the Apaches needed a 39-yard field goal from Caleb Frank as time ran out to advance past Northwood, 38-36.
“It was an exciting win,” said Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “Spirits are always high after games like that. Northwood was a very quality opponent.”
For Colonel Crawford, the Eagles bounced back after Liberty Center came from two scores down in the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation to force overtime.
In the extra session, Colonel Crawford intercepted a Tiger pass, then when they took over, Tristan Cross scored from a yard out to send the Eagles into the regional semifinals.
The extended run in the playoffs is nothing new to the Apaches.
“We’ve made it this far the last two years,” said Rakes. “These kids are used to playing deep into the playoffs. It’s an exciting time, obviously. No matter if you are used to it or not, it always brings some excitement to the community and the program. This year is no different from that standpoint.”
For the first time this postseason, the Apaches will be the visiting team. Because of COVID restrictions, Fairview doesn’t expect to see a large crowd.
“This will be the least amount of fans we’ll be able to bring to a game all year,” said Rakes. “The crowd we’ll have will be small, but they’ll be excited. I know our kids, it doesn’t matter if its a
packed house or no one there, the kids will be ready to go.”
After playing a speed team like Northwood, the Apaches will see more of a power team in the Eagles.
“Quite a contrast from last week and Northwood,” admitted Rakes. “These guys are very big.”
The Eagles are led by Cross, who ran for 211 yards and three scores last week against Liberty Center. He now has 1,171 yards on the season with 18 TDs.
Quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt is 70-of-128 passing this season for 1,118 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He’s athletic and can run a little bit,” Rakes said of the Colonel Crawford quarterback.
Cade Hamilton is another good running back with 510 yards and 10 scores on the season.
“They like to pound it, then throw it up to their tall receivers,” Rakes said of the Eagle offense.
The Fairview coach sees one advantage the Apaches have over the Eagles.
“As far as the speed and quickness, they are not Northwood,” admitted the Fairview coach. “We have an edge in speed in quickness.”
Cross (74 tackles) and Carson Feichtner (78 tackles) are two linebackers that are a part of an active Eagle defense.
“They’ve been pretty consistent in what they’ve done defensively,” said Rakes. “They don’t blitz a ton, which we’ve seen a lot of. They don’t play a ton of in-your-face man (to man), like we saw last week. They like to keep things in front of them and make you drive.”
The secondary is led by Carter Valentine, who leads the way with seven interceptions.
“We’ll have to be on-game with our short game,” added Rakes. “We’ll have to take running opportunities when we have them.”
A Fairview win would set up a regional final at a fairly close location against either Archbold or Columbus Grove, but the Apaches have not begun to think that far ahead.
“The seniors, every year we ask them in the preseason the team goals, yearly goals and daily goals,” closed Rakes. “From the get-go, they’ve had very few of them. One of them, and the main one, is 1-0. They have not looked ahead. We as coaches have respected that and have tried not to look ahead and talk about the future. Everything is totally, 100 percent, focused on Colonel Crawford and trying to get by them.”
