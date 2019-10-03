As teams roll into the second half of the regular season, league races and the playoffs have begun to take shape. While three teams — Hicksville, Fairview and Tinora — are sitting without a loss in the Green Meadows Conference, it is still too early to count anyone out of the championship picture, especially the defending champion Edgerton Bulldogs.
For the first time in its last 19 regular season games, Edgerton (4-1, 0-1 GMC) will look to do something it has not had to do: respond to a loss.
After falling to a talented Fairview squad, 43-6, in week five, the Bulldogs head to the home of the Hicksville Aces (3-2, 2-0 GMC) for a Green Meadows Conference tussle on Friday against a squad that may have found some consistency.
They’ll also look to make sure that, despite the one loss, they can be in the mix should the race come down to one-loss teams.
The Bulldogs’ playoff hopes are still intact, sitting sixth in the Division VII, Region 26 rankings where only three teams remain undefeated.
“The guys understand that it was one game and there are plenty of snaps left to play this season,” remarked Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm. “We will learn from the loss and use it to drive our focus on the details in practice.”
Hicksville, on the other hand, is coming off of two straight wins with a combined 94-12 victory margin heading into battle against the defending league champs.
While the Aces were strong in each of the last two games, those successful feats have come against teams that have struggled to get in the win column. This sets Friday’s game up as a big test to see where these Aces stand.
“I have been happy with the kids all year at practice,” noted Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “We have been consistently improving daily and weekly, but we didn’t always see it on Fridays. We have played better the last two weeks, but our opponents those two weeks are a combined 1-9. We have to play better and more consistent if we want to have a chance to compete with and beat Edgerton.”
The Bulldogs are coming off of a four-turnover, six-point performance – their lowest scoring total since week nine of the 2016 season – after scoring at least 42 points in each of their first four games of the campaign.
Hunter Prince, who averages 151.8 yards per game, was limited to just 79 yards on 28 carries in the team’s 43-6 loss to Fairview in week four. Prince and the rest of Edgerton’s attack need to maintain possession after throwing two picks and losing a pair of fumbles.
Jaron Cape has thrown the ball 37 times so far this year, completing 24 of those passes for eight touchdowns and 354 yards to go with four interceptions.
Prince leads the charge on the ground with 759 yards and 11 scores on 94 carries, with Craig Blue (32 carries, 272 yards, two touchdowns) and Gannon Ripke (24 carries, 182 yards, one score) also capable of picking up key yards.
Logan Showalter, who is coming off of a six-reception, 73-yard performance, is the team’s leading receiver with 14 catches for 224 yards and four scores overall this year.
Hicksville’s defense, led in tackles by Mason Commisso (51), Kole Wertman (42) and Braden Langham (40) now gets the unenviable task of trying to contain a Bulldog offense undoubtedly looking to get back to piling up points on the scoreboard.
The Aces best defense, however, could come from its offense.
Long drives, especially those ending with points being added to the scoreboard, could go a long way in keeping Edgerton’s potent offense off the field and aiding the Aces’ victory hopes.
“We need to play well offensively and keep the ball out of their hands as much as possible,” remarked Hicksville’s Smith. “But when they do have the ball, we need to take away large running lanes, play disciplined fundamental football and not give up big plays.”
The Aces ran over Lakota, 56-12, in upping their mark to 3-2 on the year, with Mason Commisso adding to his totals with a 202-yard, four touchdown performance. The talented senior now has 603 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 66 carries to go with 12 receptions for 219 yards and three scores through five games.
“It starts with not beating ourselves — turnovers and penalties,” said Smith. “We have to protect the football, put together drives and finish those drives with points. When Edgerton makes mistakes, we have to capitalize. We don’t have the depth that they do, so we need to play on a different level mentally and emotionally.”
Quarterback Jacob Miller is 36-for-74 passing, totaling 583 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Braden Langham and Kyler Baird have nine receptions apiece, with Landon Turnbull at five receptions and two scores.
“Hicksville plays good fundamental football,” noted Wilhelm. “They are not a team that will beat themselves. We will have to be sound with the football and eliminate the mistakes that were made last week in all three phases.
“It’s going to come down to blocking and tackling — that will be where our emphasis is this week. I know our guys will be focused and ready to play.”
Nolan Swank’s 11 solo tackles (to go with 16 assists) are a team high for Edgerton, tied with Jared Swan, who also has 11 assists. Logan Showalter has six solo tackles to his credit and 25 assists to go with 3.5 sacks.
Edgerton’s defense has four picks and four fumble recoveries on the year.
