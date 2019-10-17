EVERGREEN AT ARCHBOLD
The Bluestreaks (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL) rebounded quickly after a week six loss by overpowering Delta 42-7 in week seven. Next up is Evergreen (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL) who fell to Wauseon, 35-6.
Jack Etue went 9-17 for 68 yards and scored the Vikings only touchdown against the Indians. Trent Coopshaw had nine carries for 23 yards while Jack Krispin caught four receptions for 33 yards.
Archbold, meanwhile, used a 28-point second quarter to make quick work of the Panthers. DJ Newman was 10-17 for 143 passing while tossing two touchdowns while carrying seven times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bluestreaks enter week eight allowing just 20 points per game while averaging more than 400 yards per contest.
“In order for us to be successful on Friday against their offense, we must control the line of scrimmage and force them into third and long situations,” explained Archbold coach David Dominique. “Evergreen is very big and physical up front so we must use our quickness to get off blocks and most importantly make plays when we get to the ball.”
Dominique’s big concern is the Evergreen’s size and how that may affect the battle in the trenches.
“Offensively, they do a good job of using their size to their advantage so we must play fundamentally sound football and limit their yards after contact,” he said. “Defensively, their front seven get to the ball very quickly and they have shown that they are hard to move off the line of scrimmage. Our O and D lines will need to play very well in order for us to succeed on Friday.”
Newman has thrown for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing 54 times for 289 and three scores. Antonio Cruz has 35 receptions for 551 yards and eight touchdowns while Elijah Zimmerman has caught 12 balls for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
In the running attack, Caleb Hogrefe has 82 carries 428 yards and nine scores while Noah Gomez has rushed for 348 yards and four TDs.
“For us offensively, we would like to see us continue to take care of the ball like we did last week,” added Dominique. “Earlier in the year, we were very careless with the football so we must continue to win the turnover battle moving forward. Defensively, our third-down defense must continue to improve as we have had some games where we struggled to get off the field on third down.”
The Streak defense is led by Carson Meyer with 70 tackles, seven for loss, while Zimmerman has 47 tackles and two interceptions. Johnathan Yoder has chipped in with 41 tackles, including two sacks while Matthew Gladieux leads the team with six sacks.
Archbold took last year’s contest 28-14 and will be looking for their fourth-straight over the Vikings, dating back to 2015 when Evergreen won 28-26.
DELTA AT SWANTON
The Panthers (0-7, 0-4 NWOAL) fell to Archbold while the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 NWOAL) succumbed to Liberty Center, 54-31.
The two rivals will now focus on a chance for momentum and bragging rights with the Iron Kettle on the line after Swanton won a year ago, 28-20.
Max Hoffman led Delta against the Streaks with 11 carries for 60 yards while Josh Reighard added 10 carries for 27 yards.
Against the Tigers, Andrew Thornton went 6-22 for 75 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs while Devon Crouse had eight carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Xavier Wiemken led Swanton with 17 total tackles while Brendan Keith chipped in with eight tackles.
The Bulldogs are looking for their fifth-straight victory in the series, with their last loss coming in 2014, 27-11, when Delta went 9-2 on the season.
