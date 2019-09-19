DELTA AT LIBERTY CENTER
The Tigers continue to chug along against good opponents picking up wins along the way moving to 3-0 on the season.
Week four will feature an 0-3 Delta squad to open the NWOAL season.
“We’re expecting a hard-fought game from Delta,” admitted LC coach Casey Mohler. “It’s both of ours’ first league game and they’ve been getting better and better each week so we’re going to get their best shot.”
Otsego posted nearly 300 yards of offense but came up short against Liberty Center, 19-14 a week ago, thanks to an effective game from quarterback Camden Krugh who went 6-11 for 102 yards and three touchdowns while Zach Bowers rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown.
“Cam Krugh has been very efficient for us so far this season,” explained Mohler. “We need to continue for him to get better and continue to be efficient with them all.”
Krugh so far is 18-26 for 339 yards and two touchdowns with Trent Murdock leading the receivers with five receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively I’d like to see us really get off the ball, control the line of scrimmage and take care of the football,” stated Mohler. “We really need to eliminate penalties and turnovers this week for us to be successful”
Zach Bowers leads the Tigers with 50 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns while Max Phillips has 34 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns and Karter Kern has 28 carries for 220 yards and a score.
The Panthers enter the contest looking to get on track after a tough start, most recently a 21-7 loss to Tinora. Max Hoffman paced the offense with 55 yards rushing while Evan Perry led the defense with seven tackles.
In three contests, Delta has managed just 13 points.
“To limit their offense we’re gonna have to control the line of scrimmage, really run to the football and tackle well,” added Mohler.
Maguire Vollmar has 29 tackles to lead the Liberty Center defense while Connor Keller has 19 tackles and two interceptions. Dylan Mattherws has accumulated 17 tackles while Owen Johnson has 15 tackles, Alex Righi has 12 and Murdock has 11 tackles including two sacks.
The Panthers return to Rex Lingruen Stadium this year after falling to the Tigers 51-7 in 2018.
EVERGREEN AT SWANTON
The Bulldogs (1-2) picked up their first victory of the season with a 19-7 win over Toledo Rogers in week three while the Vikings (2-1) also had a good week with a 58-24 win over Ridgemont.
Swanton held Rogers to just 130 total yards and five first downs. Trent Weigel was 12-24 for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs while Tyler Gowing had 31 carries for 80 yards. Riley Hensley had three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Xavier Wiemken led Swanton with six tackles including four for loss while Justyn Bartlett had four tackles and an interception and Hensley added four tackles including one for loss.
Meanwhile, Evergreen posted impressive numbers in an offensive showcase with Ridgemont.
The Vikings earned 34 first downs behind 520 yards rushing on 40 carries. Jack Etue had 15 carries for 259 yards and two scores and completed six passes for 95 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Jack Krispin carried 14 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
Etue, Krispin and Joe Mitchey each had an interception in the win on defense while Nick Beemer and Payton Boucher each had five tackles.
The series between the two rivals has been back and forth in recent years with Swanton prevailing 43-22 in 2017 while Evergreen doubled up the Bulldogs 40-20 a year ago.
