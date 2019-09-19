With the scheduled three-game homestand complete to start the 2019 season, Defiance will take to the road for the first time this year as the 0-3 Bulldogs search for their first victory of the season.
The quest to tally a one in the win column will be a tough one Friday as Defiance makes the long trip to Robinson Field in Kenton against a 2-1 Wildcats squad that has put up 40-plus points each of the last two weeks.
Defiance has not defeated Kenton since 2006, a stretch of 12 straight games that have seen the Bulldogs outscored by an average tally of 43.8 to 14.1 points per game.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges going against us this week,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “That’s part of being competitive with sports, you’ve got to rise up to those challenges. We’re coming off a bad week where we didn’t play very well. We’re coming off three home games, we’ve got to go an hour and a half away to play our first road game. And then we’re going against a team we haven’t beaten for like 14 straight years or something.
“There’s a lot of different challenges there. We’ll see what we’re made of as a team and what we are.”
After replacing first-team all-Ohio quarterback Jaron Sharp (3,149 pass yards, 36 TDs, 707 rush yards, 8 TDs in 2018), the Wildcats haven’t missed a beat in 2019.
Kenton dropped its opening contest to perennial state power and rival Coldwater 42-7 but have bounced back to overwhelm Lima Bath (48-9) and Celina (42-14) in the past two weeks.
New starting QB Blaine Huston has picked up where things left off, firing for 1,144 yards on just 99 attempts with 11 TDs and four interceptions.
Huston’s main targets are senior Landon Rush (6-3, 22 catches, 418 yards, 1 TD) and 5-9 junior Jayden Cornell (20 catches, 429 yards, 6 TDs), who combined for 10 catches, 225 yards and four TDs in last year’s 48-10 Kenton win over the Bulldogs.
“All their receivers are good but they have two dynamic kids,” explained Kline. “The Cornell kid is, boy, they’ve had some really good receivers but I would put him right up there with one of the best they’ve ever had. He’s so dynamic when he gets the ball in his hands and small space that I think that separates him from some of the other guys that have gone through there.”
For Defiance, one of the challenges will be staying competitive from the opening whistle. Red zone scoring aside, the Bulldogs played a tight one in the opener against Napoleon and battled competitively with Van Wert in the first half but were blitzed early to the tune of back-to-back scoring possessions by Lima Shawnee that put Defiance in the hole early on.
“We were outmatched a little bit and I don’t think we responded very well,” said Kline. “All the way around, we got outcoached, we got outplayed. This is going to be a little bit of a challenge week for us to see if we can step up and correct a lot of things that we need corrected and become more physical in a week’s time.”
A stingy Shawnee defense held DHS leading rusher Tyrel Goings (189 yards, 2 TDs) to just 11 yards on nine carries and allowed just 145 yards of total offense from the Bulldogs.
Romero Pearson continues to lead the Bulldog defense with 26 tackles on the season while Johnny Ceballos (19 tackles), Zach Parrish (18) and Caden Kline (17) round out the top defenders for Defiance.
“You really want to try and eliminate the big play, and it’s easier said than done, but here’s the thing,” said Kline. “It’s not just deep ball after deep ball, you have to stop a little bit of everything .. You have to be able to tackle in space and minimize their gains as much as possible. Offensively, you’ve gotta make them take things in chunks. I don’t know that you can completely stop them.”
