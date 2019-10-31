A disappointing season will have the opportunity to conclude on a high note for the Defiance Bulldogs as the Blue and White take to the road in week 10 for its second straight matchup with a powerful foe from Auglaize County.
After battling gamely with state-ranked Wapakoneta for the better part of the first half in a 42-7 home setback in week nine, Defiance will make its first trip to St. Marys’ new turf stadium in week 10’s clash with the 7-2 Roughriders.
St. Marys (7-2, 6-2 WBL) dropped its first two league contests at Wapakoneta (19-13 in overtime) and Ottawa-Glandorf (30-27) before ripping off six consecutive wins, with only one coming by less than 10 points.
Though a shot at the WBL championship is not in the cards for the ‘Riders, the postseason is as St. Marys currently sits in the No. 4 spot in Division III Region 12.
For Defiance, the task is a tall one but one that the Bulldogs are still motivated for.
“I want to see us be competitive with these top teams in the league,” said Kline. “The WBL’s a good league and we’re playing these top three teams in a row and then you throw Kenton in there. We’ve got to be ready to play. I watch our kids and I thought we had some really good practices. Our kids still prepare the same way each week. They’re approaching this week saying, hey we can still go out and compete.”
The Bulldog defense will certainly be tested against St. Marys’ traditional Wing-T attack that has been in place for decades. In head coach Doug Frye’s return, the Roughriders have likewise returned to a spot atop the WBL hierarchy, headlined by a 12-2 season a year ago and a spot in the D-IV state semifinals.
Ty Howell leads a balanced rushing attack for St. Marys with 551 yards and five touchdowns while leading the team in receiving as well with six catches for 126 yards and four scores. Ethan Wedding (476 yards, 5 TDs), Aiden Hinkle (301 yards, 6 TDs) and QB Kurt Bubp (107 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 19-of-38, 373 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs) will also see time toting the rock.
Offense is far from the only bright spot for the ‘Riders, as Howell also boasts a kick return and punt return TD on the year, joined by Dylan Trogdlon, who has done likewise. Howell also boasts 43 tackles and three interceptions on the season as DB Tanner Howell leads with 115 tackles and lineman Blake Kanorr has racked up 104 tackles and a team-best nine sacks.
“I asked coach Frye once how long they’ve run that system and I think he said they’ve been doing it since 1958 with (Hall of Fame) coach (Skip) Baughman,” quipped Kline. “They’ve picked up where they left off. It doesn’t matter what names you plug in there, they’ve got guys in there that can run that system. When you go to play them, they find every weakness you have. They’ve proven that an offensive system from the 1950s can still work today.”
The key for the Bulldogs, according to Kline, will be consistency and discipline.
“They’ve got a lot of good players with good football IQs, so you’ve got to be on top of your game all around,” explained the DHS mentor. “It comes down to reading our keys and being in the right positions. We’ve got to be disciplined in what we’re doing. We need to stay in positive situations offensively and take care of the football.”
The Bulldogs will say goodbye to 17 seniors following Friday night’s contest, including QB Aaron Cruz (85-of-160, 934 yards, 5 TDs, 135 rush yards, 2 TDs), fullback Jackson Rey (203 yards), tight end/running back Tyrel Goings (373 yards, 3 TDs, 137 receiving yards, 2 TDs), receiver Caden Kline (35 catches, 357 yards, 3 TDs), linebacker Romero Pearson (70 tackles) and defensive linemen Zach Parrish (60 tackles, 9 TFL) and Johnny Ceballos (54 tackles, 5 sacks).
“There’s a little bit of frustration that’s fair to say, but the kids have been positive in terms of their approach,” added Kline. “We don’t have kids checking out, they’re still playing hard. As long as you’ve got kids that want to put in the effort, it’s hard to be disappointed. Obviously we’d like more wins but they’ve given all they have.”
