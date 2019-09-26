With a game looming with plenty of uncertainty and disappointment on both sides, one thing for certain will come from Friday’s Western Buckeye League clash for Defiance at Elida.
One team won’t be winless come Saturday morning.
As Defiance (0-4, 0-3 WBL) looks to shake off a disappointing start to the year, the Bulldogs will get a chance to face a team in the same boat in the Orange and Black Bulldogs of Elida (0-4, 0-3 WBL).
Defiance battled gamely in the first half against league unbeaten Kenton, trailing just 14-7 at halftime and nearly tying things up before the break. As the DHS offense struggled to string together drives, Kenton eventually broke through and pulled away in the second half to earn a 42-14 victory.
“Kenton’s a tough matchup just because of what they do both offensively and defensively,” explained Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “We came out and did some things really well but we just couldn’t string enough good things together to make up for the mistakes.
“Having said that, i think our kids are really playing hard and working hard out there, we just haven’t gotten those breaks.”
Despite angst on the DHS side of things with a struggling offense (10 ppg) following last season’s promising 4-6 campaign, it doesn’t quite match the upheaval on the Elida side of the coin.
The Bulldogs dropped a 28-27 heartbreaker to Delphos St. John’s after blowing a 27-7 first-half lead in week one and then had standout sophomore Evan Unruh go down with an injury, forcing starting receiver Keshawn Spivey to the QB spot.
Elida was pounded by O-G in a 51-7 rout in week two before a 6-0 loss at rival Bath and a 42-38 defeat at Celina the last two weeks.
Spivey struggled against O-G and Bath but came through with 114 rushing yards and two TDs against Celina, along with 131 passing yards and two more scores.
Compounding issues further is the turmoil at the top of the program as head coach Bill Speller was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of “verbal abuse and bullying tactics, as well as encouraging players to physically harm opponents,” according to Jose Nogueras of The Lima News.
The tumult aside, Kline was quick to cite Elida’s talent.
“Honestly, we’ve got a lot of work to do ourselves and focus on the task at hand,” said the DHS mentor. “We’re not in any position to look at how any other team is doing. Elida’s got kids that can break it at any time. It’s interesting because on film it’s not what they’ve done all year long.”
With Unruh now having transferred to Lima Central Catholic, Spivey and running back Marcel Poe make up the majority of the offensive attack.
Poe (203 yards, TWO rushing TDs) finished with just 18 rushing yards and a score but caught three passes for 46 yards and a score against Celina.
Devon Barnett leads the receiving corps following Spivey’s shift, having caught 11 passes for 173 yards and a score. Spivey will also punt and kick for the Bulldogs, booting a pair of punts for 88 total yards last week along with two made extra points.
“They run the ball a lot more and that changes your mentality,” said Kline. You want to minimize the big plays. I thought we did a good job of that against Kenton. For the most part, our guys did a good job of rallying to the ball. We’re hoping that offensively, we can keep up some kind of rhythm to give our defense a break.”
Aaron Cruz and Caden Kline found some success in the air in the loss to Kenton, connecting four times in the first half for 86 yards, including a 53-yard TD pass. Cruz finished with a season-high 187 yards through the air as Defiance tallied 83 yards rushing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.