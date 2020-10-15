Five area teams are involved in four games as Division VII moves on to the second round of the playoffs. Four of the teams are on the road, as Antwerp will visit Leipsic, Edgerton is at Lima Perry, Edon travels to Arlington and Patrick Henry is at Hopewell-Loudon.
ANTWERP AT LEIPSIC
The Antwerp Archers won for the first time this season last week, opening the playoffs with a 20-17 win at Waynesfield-Goshen. Up next for the 23rd seeded Archers is a trip to seventh-seeded Leipsic.
The win was also the first at Antwerp for head coach Jason Hale.
Carson Altimus fired a pair of scored to Parker Moore as the Archers built an early 14-0 lead against the Tigers. Altimus was called on to deliver the game winner, as he found Stephon Walker with 27 seconds left to send the Archers into the next round of the playoffs.
For the season, Altimus is 96-of-177 passing for 1,034 yards and 10 TDs.
The Archers will go up against a Leipsic (4-3) defense that allows 240.7 yards a game. The Vikings are stout against the pass, giving up under 100 yards per outing.
Offensively, Leipsic relies on the duo of Lorenzo Walther and Dillan Niese. Walther leads the team with 518 yards rushing and eight scores. He had four in a 35-28 regular season win last week against Spencerville.
Niese has run for 382 yards and five TDs from the quarterback spot. He has also thrown for 782 yards with three TDs, but also has seven interceptions.
The winner will advance to face the winner of Edon and Arlington in the regional semifinals.
EDGERTON AT LIMA PERRY
After knocking off Ayersville for a second time this season, Edgerton (4-3) makes the trek to Lima to face the Commodores of Perry (6-0).
The Bulldogs have gone to a committee approach to running the football, with Gannon Ripke leading the way with 661 yards and nine scores. Craig Blue has 472 yards and six TDs, plus Isaiah Canales has 425 yards with six scores.
The offense is still on the ground, as Edgerton runs for 255 yards a game.
Quarterback Corey Everetts keeps opponents honest, throwing for 807 yards on 64-of-113 passing with six TDs.
Perry (6-0) comes in as the third seed in the region. The Commodores, who run for 229 yards a game, rely on the 1-2 punch of JT Taviano and Ryan Yingst. Taviano leads the team with 560 rushing yards, while Yingst has 532. Yingst handles the quarterback duties, where he is 55-of-99 passing for 721 yards with 14 TDs and no interceptions. Yingst also punts, with a 37.9-yard average on 11 kicks.
The big play receiver for the Commodores is Terry Riley, who has caught 15 passes for 300 yards. Riley, along with Devares Glenn, each have three interceptions to lead the defense.
The meeting will be the first between the two teams. The winner will face the Patrick Henry/Hopewell-Loudon winner in the regional quarterfinals.
PATRICK HENRY
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
Patrick Henry (3-4) coming off a 51-12 win at home over Vanlue, heads to Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) for the second round of the Division VII playoffs.
The duo of Noah Kistner and Corbin Johnson did most of the damage early. Kistner ran for 125 yards and Johnson added 117. For the season, Johnson leads the team in rushing with 475 yards.
Hopewell-Loudon, who won the SBC River this season, comes in at 5-0. The Chieftains are scoring 38.6 points a game and allowing 17. Running back Hayden Welly has been a force in the last two games for the Chieftains, running for 201 yards against Calvert and 198 the week before against Lakota.
The meeting is the first between the two teams. The winner advances to the regional semifinals against the winner of Edgerton and Lima Perry.
EDON AT ARLINGTON
The Bombers (5-2) are back on the road after scoring a 34-7 win at Arcadia.
Quarterback Drew Gallehue was a little off, hitting just 13-of-36 passes in the win. He did throw for 197 yards with three TDs.
Dawson Kiess caught seven passes for 97 yards and two scores.
The Edon defense allowed just 200 yards in the win.
Arlington (4-2) allows 145.5 yards per game in the air. They earned a bye in the first round as the second seed.
On offense, the Red Devils average 320.7 yards per game. Most of it is done on the ground, where Noah Thibaut leads the team with 670 yards and nine scores. Connor Foust has 370 yards and five TDs.
The meeting will be the first between the two teams. The winner will advance to play the winner of Antwerp or Leipsic in the regional semifinals.
