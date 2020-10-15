Arguably one of the most competitive regions in the state, regardless of division, the field in Division VI’s Region 22 got tougher with the first week of postseason action whittling away the field.
Top-seeded Archbold (No. 7 Division VI AP) will take on bruising Gibsonburg in its postseason opener while Columbus Grove and Fairview will also see their first action following first-round byes.
GIBSONBURG AT ARCHBOLD
Following an emotional 36-35 comeback win over Wauseon in the last of six regular-season games, a week away has helped 6-0 Archbold focus its sights on the Division VI postseason as Region 22’s top seed.
When the Streaks take the field Saturday at home, the opponent will be the smashmouth Gibsonburg Golden Bears. Gibsonburg, which missed the postseason at 10-0 last year, won a 38-30 thriller in their playoff opener against Wayne Trace, thanks to 200 rushing yards and three total TDs from sophomore fullback Connor Smith.
Smith now has 1,215 yards and 16 TDs to his credit this season for Gibsonburg (4-3), aided by senior wingback Philip Davies, who rushed for 94 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds to go against WT.
For Archbold, star QB DJ Newman is the straw that stirs a talented offensive drink with 1,058 pass yards (65-of-94), eight TD tosses and a team-high 431 rush yards and eight scores.
Newman’s far from alone as Noah Gomez is right behind with 427 rush yards and seven scores and do-it-all back Caleb Hogrefe (139 pass yards, two TDs, 188 rush yards, six TDs) chips in.
Five different receivers have over 100 yards this season, led by speedsters Brandon Taylor (18 catches, 364 yards, four TDs) and Antonio Cruz (25 catches, 357 yards, three TDs). Jaden Schulze (Sr., nine catches, 192 yards, one TD) and sophomore Carson Dominique (10 catches, 145 yards, one TD) are also threats, along with Gomez (12 catches, 136 yards, one TD).
The Archbold-Gibsonburg winner will face either Carey or Ashland Crestview in the third round of the playoffs. If Archbold wins, they will host.
WESTERN RESERVE AT LIBERTY CENTER
For the second straight week, Liberty Center will face a team from the Firelands Conference.
After obliterating winless New London 69-6 in their opener, LC will turn its focus to the 5-2 Roughriders of Collins Western Reserve at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
The host Tigers have won five straight, all by at least 14 points, since an 0-2 start against Wauseon and Archbold. LC saw a bevy of players see time in the lopsided playoff opener but scoring machine Max Phillips (1,086 yards, 19 TDs) still exploded for 88 yards and three TDs as the Tigers rolled up 438 rushing yards against New London.
The Roughriders, whose two losses came to 6-1 Monroeville (D-VII) and 6-1 Ashland Crestview, have a dual threat at QB in junior Jude Muenz. The Western Reserve signal-caller is 97-of-149 this season with 931 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 536 yards and six TDs.
Running back Muck Grandy has 434 yards and eight scores while sophomore Logan Wiegel rumbled for 131 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in the Roughriders’ 44-7 victory over Castalia Margaretta in their playoff opener.
Saturday’s victor will draw either second-seeded Colonel Crawford or Seneca East in the third round. An upset win by Seneca East would give the Liberty Center-Western Reserve victor a home contest
OTTAWA HILLS AT COLUMBUS GROVE
Rounding out the area D-VI games is a rare matchup of Toledo Area Athletic Conference and Northwest Conference foes as Ottawa Hills will travel to Columbus Grove’s Clymer Stadium on Saturday.
Columbus Grove (6-0) won the first-ever Northwest Conference Tournament title with a 27-24 win over Allen East on Oct. 2 and earned the No. 4 seed in Region 22. The Bulldogs have had a mix of blowouts and close victories, with their last two wins coming by seven points or less.
Blake Reynolds has been a force at QB, completing 50-of-83 passes for 955 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 284 yards and eight scores. Colin Metzger finished fourth in the NWC with 562 rush yards while receiver Gabe Clement has proven to be the most dangerous weapon in the league.
Clement has 21 catches for 476 yards and five TDs but his return prowess has proven tougher to stop than his receiving game with seven punt returns for 276 yards and three TDs and six kick returns for 242 yards and another score.
For 5-2 Ottawa Hills, the postseason started with a familiar foe as the Green Bears beat Cardinal Stritch for the second time this season in a 32-13 playoff opener. A 62-yard TD pass from QB Matthew McGee to AJ George sealed the win in the fourth quarter for the program’s first-ever home playoff win. Andrew Helgren led the Bears with 104 yards rushing.
Columbus Grove will host the Tinora-Hicksville winner in the third round of the postseason.
