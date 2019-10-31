EDON AT STRYKER
Edon can finish the regular season strong with a six game winning streak and a conference runner-up finish when the Bombers travel to Stryker on Friday.
The Bombers (6-3, 4-1 TAAC) defeated Ayersville 36-6 last week behind 296 yards of offense and forcing two Pilot turnovers.
Drew Gallehue carried Edon to the victory with 218 yards and three touchdowns on 15-29 passing, while adding 50 yards on eight keepers.
Stryker (0-9, 0-5 TAAC) suffered a 61-8 rout to Montpelier last week. The Bombers recorded 122 total yards of offense in the defeat last week while only committing one turnover.
Payton Woolace completed 10-18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Levi Barnum hauled in five passes for 77 yards and an 18-yard touchdown catch, while also catching the two-point conversion pass.
HILLTOP AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier will look to keep momentum going at home against Hilltop after snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 61-8 rout over Stryker last week.
Montpelier (2-7, 1-4 TAAC) racked up 477 yards of total offense in the win, with 302 on the ground.
Clayton Turner threw for 175 yards and three long touchdowns on 7-of-10 passing. Holden Cieslak carried the ball seven times for 119 yards and three scores.
Hilltop will look to salvage a disappointing season on Friday after they suffered a 44-16 defeat to Cardinal Stritch last week.
The Cadets (2-7, 1-4 TAAC) accrued 324 yards on 57 plays but did force three Cardinals turnovers.
Connor Schlosser threw for 158 yards and a touchdown while adding 48 yards and a score on 10 keepers for Hilltop. Hayden Brown had 116 yards on 19 carries while Griffin McEwen had five receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.
WAPAKONETA AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
At least a share of the Western Buckeye League title will be at stake in Ottawa when the O-G Titans (7-2, 7-1 WBL) host 8-1 Wapakoneta (7-1 NWOAL, No. 11 Division III).
O-G nearly clinched at least a share a week ago but fell to Kenton in a 14-9 heartbreaker when the Wildcats scored with less than a minute to go. A win would all but secure a home game in week 11 for the Titans in Division IV Region 14. Clayton Recker continues to lead a balanced attack with 643 rush yards and six scores while QB Jacob Balbaugh has been efficient all year with 1,530 pass yards and 16 TDs on 105-of-168 passing.
Wapak wrapped up its spot in the D-III Region 12 postseason with a fourth consecutive win, routing Defiance 42-7. Star senior fullback Evan Kaeck scored four total TDs for the Redskins.
ARLINGTON AT LEIPSIC
Leipsic shook off the bugaboo in McComb after a pair of 2018 losses to the Panthers, knocking off the previous D-VII No. 1 squad 29-25 last week. With a D-VII Region 26 home game set already, the Vikings can likely nab the No. 1 seed with a win over 7-2 Arlington, according to Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic 50 website.
Cole Williamson is a power in the Leipsic offense with 800 rushing yards and 13 TDs while Juan Pena adds 611 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.
Arlington is no slouch, however, as the Red Devils’ Noah Thibaut is second in the Blanchard Valley Conference in rush yards per game with 758 rushing yards in seven games played this year, along with 10 scores.
PANDORA-GILBOA AT ARCADIA
QB Silas Schmenk has been the straw that’s stirred the drink for Pandora-Gilboa (4-5, 2-4 BVC), which can finish the year at the .500 mark with a road victory.
Schmenk leads the BVC with 2,110 yards passing and 23 TDs for the Rockets, which made quick work of Crestline in week nine, 62-8.
Meanwhile, Arcadia (5-4, 4-2 BVC) has won three of four following a 2-3 start to the season. Hayden Rader leads the Redskin offense with 673 rushing yards and 14 TDs with TristanMartinez adding 580 yards and seven scores to the tally.
BLUFFTON AT COLUMBUS GROVE
Though Columbus Grove has been eliminated from the rugged Division VI Region 23 playoff picture, the Bulldogs have plenty left to play for.
At 5-1 in the Northwest Conference (6-3 overall), Grove can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a win against 4-5 Bluffton (2-4 NWC). The Bulldogs held Delphos Jefferson to negative-24 yards overall in a 63-0 romp on Saturday.
Bluffton, which was blanked 35-0 by Spencerville in week nine, is powered by 1,000-yard rusher Tucker Neff’s 1,047 yards on the ground and 10 TDs.
