OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT VAN WERT
As one of just three Western Buckeye League unbeatens in a fairly deep league standings, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans (3-1, 3-0 WBL) have made all their games key contests in order to stay in league contention.
Up next for O-G is battle-tested Van Wert, which has lost to league powers Wapakoneta and St. Marys by a combined 16 points over the past two weeks. Despite holding just a 7-0 lead on Lima Bath at the half, the Titans pulled away with a pair of Clayton Recker TD runs and a Shawn Beverly punt return touchdown.
The Cougars battled gamely in the first game in St. Marys’ new turf-field stadium but came up short in the third contest between the two schools in the last year.
ARCADIA AT LEIPSIC
Four games into the season, the Leipsic Vikings couldn’t be doing any better, with a 4-0 record, the No. 3 spot in the D-VII AP poll and the No. 1 spot in the Region 26 computer ratings. Up next on the Blanchard Valley Conference slate are the Redskins of Arcadia.
After an 0-2 start, Arcadia has tallied double-digit wins over Crestline (34-6) and Vanlue (45-14) to set up the league clash. Do-it-all senior Hayden Rader is the top threat on the Redskins, having racked up 12 total touchdowns and serving as a weapon running (256 yards, 8 TDs), receiving (15 catches, 231 yards, 3 TDs) and returning (190 return yards, 1 TD).
The Leipsic duo of Cole Williamson (406 rush yards, 7 TDs) and Juan Pena (347 yards, 5 TDs) provide the punch in the backfield for the Vikings.
PANDORA-GILBOA AT MCCOMB
McComb will likely have revenge on its mind in week three of the BVC slate as Pandora-Gilboa was the lone team to deal the Panthers a loss in 2018 en route to the Division VII state title.
This time around, McComb is unbeaten and No. 2 in the most recent AP poll in Division VII. The Panthers outlasted Arlington 39-29 a week ago, marking head coach Kris Alge’s 200th career victory.
Meanwhile, Pandora-Gilboa battled gamely and nearly knocked off Leipsic before ultimately falling 28-22 when the Vikings scored with just 1:10 remaining.
MONTPELIER AT EDON
Edon will look to bounce back from a rough 52-12 defeat to TAAC foe Northwood last week when the Blue Bombers host Montpelier.
The offense showed some promise last week for the Bombers (0-4, 0-1 TAAC) despite the lopsided score as they accrued 246 total yards. Drew Gallehue completed nine passes for 105 yards for Edon.
Meanwhile, Montpelier (1-3, 0-1 TAAC) looks to snap a three-game skid on Friday after they suffered a narrow 60-49 setback to Cardinal Stritch (3-1, 1-0 TAAC) last week.
The Locos racked up 483 total offensive yards on a time of possession of 32:30. Clayton Turner was the leader offensively with 11-25 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns while adding 93 yards and two additional scores on the ground.
Brayden Custer toted the ball 14 times for 69 yards and three touchdwons while Gavin Wurm had seven carries for 69 yards. Alex McCord hauled in four passes for a team-leading 101 yards and a score.
NORTHWOOD AT STRYKER
Stryker will have its work cut out for it when the Panthers host unbeaten Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Northwood on Friday night.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-1 TAAC) suffered a 35-0 defeat to Ottawa Hills (3-1, 1-0 TAAC) last week.
Stryker was held to 106 yards of offense against the Green Bears. Payton Woolace completed eight passes for 95 yards. Kaleb Holsopple was the leading receiver as he hauled in three passes for 69 yards.
Northwood (4-0, 1-0 TAAC) is coming into the conference clash following a 52-12 shelling of conference foe Edon (1-3, 0-1 TAAC).
Jay Moten was spotless for the Rangers last week when he completed all eight passes he attempted for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Williams recorded 127 yards on the ground, finding paydirt twice for Northwood.
HILLTOP AT OTTAWA HILLS
Hilltop hopes to turn a disappointing season around with a trip to Ottawa Hills a week after suffering a 50-0 setback to Oscoda (Mich.).
Hilltop (1-3) will also hope to have more success offensively as the Cadets were held to just 76 yards against the 4-0 Owls last week.
Conner Schlosser completed seven passes for 60 yards, but was picked off four times by Oscoda.
Ottawa Hills (3-1, 1-0 TAAC) enters the game on a three-game winning streak after defeating Stryker. The Green Bears accrued 253 yards of offense over Stryker last week. Blake Gnepper led Ottawa Hills in rushing with 64 yards and a touchdown on four touches.
