Two teams coming off wins collide in Napoleon’s Buckenmeyer Stadium Friday nights as the host Wildcats entertain in-county rival Liberty Center.
The meeting will be the 64th all time, with Napoleon holding a 44-17-2 advantage.
Napoleon is in high spirits after downing another rival in Defiance 21-13 to take control of the River Rock again. In the win, the ‘Cats held Defiance to 196 yards of offense.
“It is always a challenge playing three rivals back to back to back. But, if you’re a competitor, you embrace it,” explained Napoleon mentor Tory Strock. “The win last Thursday provides that shot of adrenaline you need to have a great week of practice. It’s a totally different mind set than coming off of a loss week one.”
For the Tigers, they are coming off a 35-16 win at Tinora.
“Anytime you start the season with a win, it sets a good tone for you,” said LC coach Casey Mohler. “We do have some work to do.”
The Tigers will see another power running team in Napoleon. Last week, Liberty Center held Tinora to 60 yards on the ground and 208 yards of total offense.
“There are some similarities with them,” Mohler said of Napoleon and Tinora. “We’re familiar with what Napoleon does. We’ll go in with a plan and see what we want to stop.”
Said Strock: “It always has and always will come down to the line of scrimmage. Whichever team controls the line will control the game. They graduated some great football players, but have a nice returning nucleus.”
Running back Jarrett Gerdeman will be at the top of that list. Against Defiance the junior ran for 156 yards on 19 carries and scored all three Wildcat touchdowns.
“The Gerdeman kid runs hard,” admitted Mohler. “Their quarterback throws the ball well. Their line is athletic and physical and gets after it.”
Despite the big plays — Liberty Center scored four times of plays of 30 or more yards — the LC coach would like to see more consistency from his offense.
“We want to get better fundamentally,” said Mohler. “We put ourselves in second and long too much. We need to get better on first down.”
Consistency will also be a key on the offensive side for Napoleon. As mentioned, Gerdeman scored all three Napoleon touchdowns and his 156 yards marked 71 percent of the offense as no individual had more than 21 yards either rushing or receiving against Defiance.
“Gerdeman will always be a centerpiece of our offense, but it will be important to distribute the load a bit more going forward, especially with him playing both ways,” explained Strock. “As we gain experience at other positions, you’ll see that happen.”
The Wildcats were led defensively against Defiance by the efforts of senior linebacker Wes Jeffries-Babcock, who tallied 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the victory. Brothers Tanner and Tate Rubinstein, along with Trevor Smith, each added seven tackles.
Napoleon isn’t overlooking their county rivals, despite losses by graduation from last season’s Division V state semifinalist team.
“I think this matchup is a really cool thing for Henry County,” said the Napoleon head man. “I think people are selling LC a bit short based on what they lost from graduation. They’ll roll in here confident, and I expect a classic battle.”
