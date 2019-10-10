Friday’s matchup between Tinora and Edgerton is a big game and a must-win game for both GMC teams if either want to stay in the conference race and get a postseason bid.
Tinora enters with a 3-0 mark in the GMC and 4-2 overall, having won four consecutive games. Edgerton stands at 1-1 in the GMC and 5-1 overall. Tinora is currently 12th in Region 23 in Division VI. However, the Rams could pick up a boatload of points with a win at Edgerton. The Bulldogs are currently fifth in Region 26, in Division VII.
The Tinora defense has improved immensely after the first two weeks of the season. After surrendering 67 points in the first two weeks, Tinora has given up just 20 points over the past two weeks and has not allowed a point in the last eight quarters. Those 67 points came combined to Liberty Center and Wauseon, teams with a combined record of 11-1 on the year.
The Edgerton offense, despite only scoring six points in a 43-6 setback to Fairview, is averaging 40 points per game. In the loss to Fairview, Hunter Prince was held to just three yards per carry, getting 79 yards on 29 totes. The Bulldogs did get 141 yards rushing in the setback, but suffered four turnovers.
The usually stout Bulldogs defense has had problems the last two weeks, giving up 79 points. That includes surrendering 36 points against Hicksville, in a 48-36 win. The Aces rushed for over 200 yards, getting 129 yards from Mason Commisso and 88 yards from Braden Langham.
Both teams run the Wing-T, but can both run and throw the ball well. Edgerton, though, relies heavily on running back Prince. In the win over Hicksville, Prince carried the ball 41 times, in netting 203 yards. Gannon Ripke will also get a few carries and scored Edgerton’s first two TD’s against Hicksville, both on 12-yard runs.
As far as the passing game goes, Jaron Cape threw three touchdown passes against Hicksville. Two were to Logan Showalter, of the long variety of 70 and 60 yards. Also, Tinora should watch out for Prince in the air game. He caught a 30-yard TD pass from Cape.
Tinora, meanwhile, has relied on three running backs. In the last two games, Cole Commisso has rushed for 110 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. K.P. Delarber doesn’t carry the ball as much and although is mainly a straight-ahead runner, has broken off a big gain in each of the last two ball games. In the last two games, Delarber has rushed for 150 yards on just 10 carries and had a 61-yard burst for a touchdown, against Montpelier. In addition, Christian Commisso gets the hard yards up the middle, getting 35 yards on 11 carries against Montpelier.
Quarterback Nolan Schafer seems to rely on two main receivers. Though he has thrown the ball just 17 times in the past two games, he has completed 13 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Max Grube has caught nine passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Commisso has two catches for 55 yards and one receiving TD. Also, Christian Commisso caught an 18-yard pass against Montpelier.
For the Rams offense, if they can achieve it, ball control will be the key to a win.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and shorten the game (with long drives), because of what Edgerton is capable of doing on offense,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse.
Stopping the Edgerton offense will be a challenge. But it’s one Tinora looks forward to.
“Edgerton is going to get Prince the football and what we’ve got to do is limit the big play,” Krouse said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. We’ve got to make them drive the long field (and hopefully, they will make a mistake).”
Edgerton, meanwhile, wants to keep Tinora from getting long drives.
“Slowing them up on early downs will be big, (putting them in third and long positions, where their chances of being successful are limited),” said Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm. “(Tinora) will be content with grinding out a drive for eight minutes, if a defense allows. (Offensively, it’s) maintaining possession when we have the ball and (getting) drives that finish with points will be key.”
Krouse sees the game as a youth vs. experience type of contest.
“They’re a more senior-laden team and they’ve got a very good football team,” Krouse said. “We’re a more sophomore oriented team, but we’re excited for the challenge and the chance to win our fifth game in a row.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.