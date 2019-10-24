Despite battling for a solid half of football against Ottawa-Glandorf in an eventual 38-7 loss to the WBL unbeatens, the road gets no easier for Defiance in week nine as the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-5 WBL) play host to 7-1 Wapakoneta (6-1 WBL) in the team’s final home game this year.
Wapak, which has just a 13-10 week five loss to Kenton blemishing its record this season, has been dominant on both sides of the football this season. The Redskins, currently ranked No. 12 in the Division III AP poll and third in the Region 12 computer ratings, leads the WBL in rushing offense (294.9 ypg) and is first in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense in the WBL this season.
“You know what you’re going to get with Wapak, it just matters whether or not you can stop it,” explained Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “They’re the same way defensively. They’re at the top of the league in almost every category. When you get a chance to score, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”
The Bulldogs battled gamely with 7-1 O-G, which Wapak will face in week 10. Defiance fell behind 14-0 on two long TD passes but put together a 14-play touchdown drive to halve the deficit before a Titan punt return set up a score right before half and an interception deep in Bulldog territory set up another to turn a 14-7 game into a 28-7 game.
That kind of long scoring drive will be necessary again this week, according to Kline.
“I thought our kids came out last week and played hard right away, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes at the end of the half,” said the DHS mentor. “You have to approach them methodically and they’re not a team that hurts themselves so you can’t hurt yourself. Teams that have beaten them have made Wapak work for everything and didn’t give up those big plays.”
Since that week five setback, Wapak has overwhelmed Elida (63-20), Lima Bath (27-3) and Celina (38-0) in the last three weeks. Leading the charge for Wapakoneta’s smashmouth Wing-T attack has been hulking fullback Evan Kaeck (774 yards, 12 TDs entering Celina game) and QB Reed Merricle (616 yards, 5 TDs after Celina game).
Merricle has not been called on to pass much this season, completing 17-of-27 passes for 276 yards and three TDs without an interception. Kaeck caught one of those touchdown passes in the blanking of Celina, which saw Wapak surrender just 171 yards of total offense and allow just nine first downs.
“Any time you put an outside linebacker at QB, you know what you’re going to get,” said Kline of Merricle at the signal-caller position. “You have a big kid running the ball like Kaeck and then you add in some speed with their other backs and factor in the QB. They bring both physicality and talent to the table.”
The Redskins are far from imperfect, however, as Wapak has won its share of close games, including a 19-13 overtime win against St. Marys in week two and a 13-7 win at Van Wert a week later. The 20 points Elida scored against Wapak is a season high, and 13 of those points were scored in the second half when the Redskins led 35-7 at half.
Since the move of Tyrel Goings from fullback to tight end, the Defiance offense has found a bit of a spark with Jackson Rey seeing time at fullback and Goings catching touchdown passes from Aaron Cruz in each of the last two games. Goings still leads the team in rushing with 373 yards and three TDs while Caden Kline’s 30 catches for 313 yards and three scores paces the receiving corps.
“I think our kids are still fighting really hard,” said Kevin Kline of the final stretch of the season. “We gave up a couple big pass plays early on and we weren’t moving the ball real well and our kids din’t fold up. They got it to 14-7 and you wonder confidence wise what that would’ve done if we’d gone into half at that score. It’s just a matter of overcoming those mistakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.