With homecoming just a few days away, Defiance has hopes on creating a win streak with the home faithful in town.
Fresh off a 28-20 road win over Elida, the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-3 WBL) have eyes on making it back-to-back wins in the Western Buckeye League as Defiance welcomes fellow 1-4 squad Lima Bath into town.
Bath, which earned its lone win of the year with a 6-0 triumph over Elida on Sept. 14, is under the tutelage of a new head coach for the third time in three years.
Ryan Reindel, a 2004 Bath graduate, was named as head coach in February following one year under Bryant Miller in 2018 and the final season of Bill Garland’s five-year tenure in 2017.
Reindel inherited a brutally-young roster from a season ago with 15 returning lettermen into this season, including double-digit freshmen starters last season. Under Reindel, the Wildcats have transitioned to a shotgun spread offensive attack, most recently handled by junior Dallin McDermott, who threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a tough 26-21 loss to Celina a week ago.
“They were really young last year but this year they have the most returning starters,” said Defiance head coach Kevin Kline of the week six opponent for the Bulldogs. “They’re still going to go to a power run game out of the spread. They have some real athletes and they have some kids that can run and do some things offensively.
“Watching them this year, you’re seeing the growing pains paying off. They were really competitive against Celina and played really well against O-G. This is a team that’s on their way up.”
For Defiance, optimism is the name of the game after the Bulldogs finally got off the schneid to start the season, snapping a four-game losing streak to down Elida on the road. The DHS defense made its presence felt, holding Elida to negative-six yards rushing in the second half a week ago and only allowing 213 total yards to the Allen County Bulldogs.
Three different players found the endzone on the ground for Defiance in the win over Elida, with QB Aaron Cruz, fullback Tyrel Goings and sophomore wing Drew Kellermyer all scoring touchdowns.
“It adds some validation to what you do in the offseason and the time you put in,” explained Kline. “The kids have been doing a lot of things right and you get that validation with a win on Friday night.”
The defense also had some outstanding efforts as Zac Loose picked off Elida’s KeShawn Spivey deep in DHS territory in the second quarter while senior linebacker Romero Pearson recovered a fumble early in the fourth and helped seal up a win with a key interception with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Going back in and watching the film, I think one of the biggest things is field position,” added Kline. “We really didn’t have that long, pounding drive last week and I think that played into the game. We need to use our special teams to pin them back and use our defense and special teams to set up short fields.
“That game that (Bath) won against Elida, they turned Elida over five times. We can’t afford to do that against them.”
Pearson continues to lead the DHS defense with 40 tackles on the season while Johnny Ceballos has added four sacks and 28 takedowns.
Jose Fernandez continued to impress from his punter spot, averaging 38.8 yards per punt on five boots against Elida and 34.1 yards per punt so far this season on 15 attempts.
“(Bath has) always played us tough and they’ve got hard-nosed kids that play hard,” noted Kline. “It’s another week where it’s not your typical 1-4 team coming in. Their youth is starting to become more experienced and more dangerous.”
