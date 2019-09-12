For the third season in a row, Bryan and Fairview will clash in week three after renewing the long-time rivalry in 2017.
The Apaches (1-1) took the first matchup 15-6 while the Golden Bears (1-1) won a year ago, 21-20.
Fairview coach Doug Rakes expects more of the same as the two meet again on Friday at “The Reservation” in Sherwood.
“Since we renewed this rivalry two years ago the games have been intense and have come down to the wire,” he explained. “I’ve seen nothing on film that would lead me to believe we will see anything different in this year’s rendition.”
The 2019 edition features two teams that rebounded in week two after week one setbacks. Bryan rolled over Toledo Woodward, 40-6 while Fairview shut out Paulding, 32-0.
The Apaches are averaging 86 yards rushing while throwing for nearly 300 yards a game and averaging 23 points per game.
Cade Polter is 55-of-85 for 525 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Fairview offense, completing almost 65 percent of his passes. Luke Timbrook is the leading target, grabbing 10 catches for 153 yards while Caleb Frank has 14 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Doug Rakes has two touchdowns while Riley Lucas also has a score. In all, 11 different receivers have been targeted so far in the air attack.
Timbrook is the leading rusher for the Apaches with eight carries for 110 yards and a score while Polter has 15 carries for 42 yards.
“We still haven’t hit on all cylinders offensively,” stated Rakes. “In order to put up points Friday night we will need consistency from all three of our offensive units (QB, receivers, O-line).”
Defensively, Fairview is holding opponents to nearly nine points a contest and a little more than 81 yards on the ground. In the passing attack, opponents are at 157 yards per game.
Chayse Singer has accumulated 17 tackles so far while Timbrook has 16, Caleb Skinner has 15 and Sam McGuire is at 11. Cade Ripke has the Apache’s lone interception with a 43-yard return.
Stopping Bryan quarterback Nate Miller will be no easy task according to Rakes.
“Nate Miller is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in Northwest Ohio and has a talented group of skill guys surrounding him,” he said. “We are going to have to tackle well in space and be disciplined with our rush lane integrity.”
Miller has thrown for 340 yards completing 22 passes and five touchdowns for the Golden Bears while rushing for 248 yards on 34 carries.
Connor Arthur continues to be Miller’s biggest target with nine catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Titus Rohrer has four catches for 76 yards and a score while Adam Fireovid has caught four balls for 68 yards.
Dom James has 66 yards on nine carries with two scores while Austin Dean has six carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Bryan is outscoring opponents almost 27 points to 20 per game.
