It took a late defensive stand and a missed extra-point attempt from Celina but Defiance got the win it had been looking for this season in week seven.
Defiance overcame three turnovers and 309 rushing yards allowed by executing in the red zone and getting needed stops against a potent Celina squad. Now the 2-5 Bulldogs will begin the toughest stretch of their schedule over the regular season’s final three weeks, beginning with a trip to Putnam County to face the lone Western Buckeye League unbeaten: the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.
The perennial league title contenders have put themselves in a position to reclaim WBL supremacy once more, ripping off six straight victories since a narrow 21-14 week one loss to unbeaten Eastwood (No. 3 Division V).
O-G is currently fourth in Division IV Region 14 in the goal of making the postseason for the first time since 2016.
The Division IV No. 9 Titans will provide likely the stiffest test of the season for the Bulldogs, thanks to a balanced attack offensively that averages nearly 30 points a game and 150 yards rushing and 173.6 passing per contest.
“They’re a really good team,” said DHS head man Kevin Kline. “They’ve won some big games this year and they’ve been able to pull out some close games. (Head coach Ken Schriner’s) still an O-line guy and he’s been able to build out around that. He’s got two really good receivers this year and that allows them to open things up even more offensively.
“It’s not a surprise they are where they are. Offensively, they’re as balanced a team as we’ll play all year.”
Junior Jacob Balbaugh handles things offensively at QB with an efficient 80-of-132 season so far (60.6 percent) for 1,215 yards and 13 TDs, mostly to wideouts Brennan Blevins (Jr., 16 catches, 441 yards, 4 TDs) and Jarrod Beach (Sr., 19 catches, 364 yards, 4 TDs).
Coupled with the running of senior running back Clay Recker (553 yards, 5 TDs), the balance will provide a challenge to the Bulldog defensive unit.
“Fundamentally, they’re a very good team top to bottom,” said Kline. “This will be a step up for us. These last three games are going to be tough. I don’t expect our kids to do anything less than compete and play their hardest.”
Eric Heebsh spelled Recker in last week’s 23-7 win over Lima Shawnee, racking up 132 yards and a touchdown with Recker sidelined.
Following the clash with O-G will be a home contest against D-III No. 11 Wapakoneta and a road trip to St. Marys to end the season for Defiance.
Looking back to the Celina win, Defiance got plenty of contributions offensively as Drew Kellermyer, Tyrel Goings and Jaiden Haynes all found the end zone as Defiance racked up 338 yards of total offense. Jackson Rey also nearly eclipsed the 100-yard mark against Celina with a 19-carry, 95-yard effort.
Kellermyer scored a pair of TDs, one from 19 yards, the other from 10 yards out in the first half.
“It was definitely a team win,” said Kline. “It was a lot of things that we’d been wanting to fix and things we’d been working on. It feels good from our standpoint to have some luck go our way for a change. It’s a good group of kids, I don’t think they’re done.
“Here’s the thing offensively: when we get a few things going, it sets up a lot of the other things we want to do ... This time it was Drew and Jaiden that benefited off the things we set up. A lot of that credit has to go to our offensive line.”
Matched up against an O-G defense that allows just 17 points and 109.4 passing yards per contest, the Bulldogs are looking to control the clock and avoid mistakes in Friday’s contest.
“Offensively we have to string things together. We’re better when we’re staying ahead of the chains,” noted Kline. “I expect Friday to be very physical and we have to match their physicality. We have to understand there’s not going to be big chunk plays, we have to grind out drives and get first downs.”
Tyrel Goings leads the rushing attack for the Bulldogs with 373 yards and three scores while Kellermyer has also tallied three TDs and 148 yards. Caden Kline paces the receiving corps with 27 receptions for 275 yards and three scores.
Friday’s normal 7 p.m. kickoff has been moved back an hour to 6 p.m. to accommodate the 8:30 p.m. contest between Ohio State and Northwestern on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.