With one epic NWOAL clash behind it, Archbold will face another formidable test at Bryan in week five.
The Bluestreaks (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) survived a 36-35 battle against 2018 NWOAL champion, Patrick Henry, on Friday that came down to a failed pass attempt by the Patriots for the win with three minutes left to go in the contest.
In the victory, Archbold posted nearly 495 yards of offense. DJ Newman threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Streaks, hitting receivers for 65, 61, 58 and 29 yards on scores, while rushing for 49 yards. Antonio Cruz had seven catches for 161 yards and two scores.
The emotional victory puts Archbold in control of their NWOAL destiny but also places an even bigger target on their back from the rest of the league, teams like the Golden Bears who would love to spoil a storybook season.
A letdown after such an important win wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility as it happens every year to teams at all levels, but Archbold coach David Dominique is emphasizing to his team, the importance of staying focused on the next game.
“The NWOAL slate is a gauntlet and each week you must focus on good preparation and execution on Friday night or else you will find yourself on the losing end,” he reiterated. “A big focus for us this week will be continuing to improve upon playing fundamentally sound football as we know Bryan will make very few mistakes.”
Even with a 1-3 (0-1 NWOAL) early season record, Bryan presents matchup problems for any team especially in a passing attack that can score quickly. Against Wauseon, the Golden Bears fell 14-7 but still managed almost 200 yards in the air.
Nate Miller went 15 for 22 for 175 yards with 47 yards rushing and a touchdown. Miller found Connor Arthur seven times for 75 yards and Titus Rohrer four times for 65 yards.
“Bryan does a good job of getting their skilled guys in positions to make plays,” explained Dominique. “They spread you out on the offensive side of the ball and Nate Miller has shown the ability to beat you with both his arm and his legs. We must do a good job of containing him in the pocket and forcing their offense into tough third down situations.”
Miller is 48-81 for 638 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 79 times for 345 and a score. Arthur has 19 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns while Rohrer has caught 12 balls for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
But aside from a quick strike offense, Bryan’s defense is also improved this season holding Fairview’s and Wauseon’s offense down in week three and four.
“Defensively, they are very fast and aggressive,” added Dominique. “So we must sustain blocks and get to the second level.”
That defense will be tested by an Archbold unit that is averaging nearly 37 yards per game and 7.8 yards per play.
Against Patrick Henry, the Bluestreaks made a quarterback change from Brandon Taylor to Newman and at running back, losing Noah Gomez in week three left a gap that Newman had to fill. Gomez had 42 carries for 306 yards and four touchdowns before going down while Taylor has 35 carries for 254 yards and two scores and 450 yards passing and five touchdowns.
Newman is 20-26 for 385 yards and five touchdowns passing while Cruz has 21 receptions for 361 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, the Bluestreaks are holding opponents to 16 points per contest on average. Carson Meyer leads with 47 tackles including six TFLs while Johnathan Yoder and Elijah Zimmerman have 22 tackles each.
“We need to change gears and focus on stopping a good spread attack,” remarked Dominique. “Tackling well is going to be critical and we must shown improvement as the week goes on.”
