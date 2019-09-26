The second week of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League season will see championship favorites emerge as two undefeated teams, Liberty Center and Wauseon, tangle at Lingruen Stadium Friday night.
Both teams enter the game in the top 10 in the state. Wauseon comes in seventh in Division IV, while Liberty Center is third in D-VI.
For the Tigers, it’ll be their big test of the season. They come in 4-0 and 1-0 in the league thanks to a 55-20 dismantling of Delta.
“Anytime you can open your league season with a win, you’re on the right track,” said LC coach Casey Mohler. “The big key for us is that we got off to a fast start. We scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.”
The Tigers had little trouble from there. Zach Bowers had 131 yards on just eight totes and quarterback Camden Krugh was a perfect 8 for 8 throwing the football.
“Offensively, we were really good,” stated Mohler. “Our passing game was efficient in the first half.”
Now, the Tigers look to a Wauseon team that scored a tough 14-7 decision over Bryan to stay perfect on the season.
“We know Wauseon is athletic at the skill positions,” admitted Mohler. “Their size up front jumps out at you. They don’t get wore out.”
Speaking of Wauseon, the Indians, who were picked in the middle of the pack in the NWOAL, face another tough challenge.
“I don’t know if we were thinking about 4-0, we’ve been talking about one game at a time,” Wauseon coach Shawn Moore said about the start of the season. “I knew we had some pieces to put it all together to have a chance to be 4-0, but we weren’t thinking about 4-0.”
In the league opener, Wauseon held Bryan to 224 yards of total offense.
“We knew they were going to be a tough opponent,” Moore said of the Golden Bears. “They have a lot of guys back and they made the playoffs last year.”
Wauseon able to contain Bryan quarterback Nate Miller, who did complete 16 of 22 passes, but for 174 yards.
“We knew Nate Miller was going to be a dynamic player,” said Moore. “We knew we were going to have to stop him in the run game. He completed a lot of passes, but we were able to make them short passes.”
Now, the Indians will have to turn to the straight-ahead running style of the Tigers.
“They are going to be a physical team,” the Wauseon coach said of the Tigers. “We played a couple similar teams in Tinora and Napoleon. Liberty Center beat both of them. They are going to be ready to go physically.”
Both teams have those common opponents. Wauseon scored a 32-6 win over Tinora and beat Napoleon 21-7. Liberty Center knocked off the Rams 35-16 to start the campaign and beat the Wildcats 26-7.
The Liberty Center coach is also worried about offense. He’ll have to contend with a quarterback in Cody Figy that has thrown for 977 yards and run for another 200.
With the winner going to 5-0 and going a leg up in the league race, the Liberty Center coach could not undersell the importance of the game.
“It’s pretty significant,” said Mohler of the game. “With two 4-0 teams, this is a big game for us. It’ll set the tone for the second half of the season.”
