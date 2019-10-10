AYERSVILLE AT WAYNE TRACE
Friday’s contest in Haviland will be a battle between one team who heavily relies on the run game (Ayersville) vs. a heavy pass-oriented team (Wayne Trace).
Ayersville picked up its first win of the season last week, coming from behind to defeat Antwerp, 33-18. Ayersville trailed, 18-14 at halftime, but outscored Antwerp 19-0 in the final two quarters. Chase Eitniear rushed for 200 yards and Dakota Oswalt added a 48-yard TD run.
If Ayersville is to pull off the upset, it will need long, time-consuming drives, like it did against Antwerp. Ayersville held the ball for nearly 28 of 48 minutes.
Antwerp quarterback Blake Schuette passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, but in the end, a big factor was that Ayersville did not have any turnovers and forced three Antwerp turnovers. The Ayersville defense stopped two Antwerp drives with interceptions.
Meanwhile, Wayne Trace actually outgained Fairview in a 35-7 loss to the GMC leaders, with 439 total yards to the Apaches’ 394 yards. However, three interceptions and four total turnovers doomed the Raiders.
The Ayersville defense will also need to contain the running ability of Raiders quarterback Trevor Spiece. Though getting sacked 10 times against Fairview, Spiece still managed 74 yards.
Conversely, the Wayne Trace defense will need to control the line of scrimmage in the trenches, in order to stop Ayersville. The Raiders did not do a very good job of stopping Fairview, which averaged 9.4 yards per carry and netted 218 yards rushing.
HOLGATE AT SANDUSKY SMCC
Friday will mark the second meeting between Holgate and Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic this season, a rematch of a Sept. 21 contest at Holgate that the Tigers won, 50-13.
Holgate, unbeaten at 5-0, comes into the game averaging 55 points per game. The Tigers are allowing 21.6 points per contest, but have allowed just 16.5 points in their last two encounters.
Last Friday, Holgate garnered an impressive 54-18 win over 2-2 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-2). Rosecrans’ other loss came to Toledo Christian (4-1), 54-42.
St. Mary’s picked up its initial win of the season last Friday, defeating Ashtabula St. John’s, 34-14. Holgate topped Ashtabula in week two, 44-0.
