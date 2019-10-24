ANTWERP AT HICKSVILLE
The Aces (4-4, 2-2 GMC) enter week nine carrying momentum after a much-needed victory over Tinora while the Archers (0-8, 0-4 GMC) look for their first victory following a 46-0 loss to Edgerton.
Hicksville came from behind to win 21-14 against the Rams after a Mason Commisso four-yard plunge with 4:48 left in the contest. A Nic Congleton interception on the ensuing Tinora drive sealed the victory for the Aces.
Commisso finished with two touchdowns and 89 yards on the ground while Jacob Miller went 7-9 for 153 yards. Landon Turnbull caught three passes for 36 yards.
On the season, Miller is 53-105 for 839 yards with six touchdowns while Turnbull has caught 14 balls for 219 yards and two scores. Commisso has amassed 108 carries for 872 and 12 touchdowns.
On defense, Commisso has 95 tackles and four sacks for the Aces while Braden Langham has 62, Congleton has 60 and Kole Wertman has 56 tackles.
The Antwerp offense has struggled this year managing just 206 total yards on average through eight games.
Blake Schuette powers the offense at quarterback running for 203 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 1,161 and 10 scores. Hunter Sproles has become a versatile back with 34 carries for 144 and two touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 312 yards and four trips to the endzone.
Jordan Buerkle has 21 receptions for 311 yards and five touchdowns while Landyn Reyes has 19 catches for 290 yards.
Quincy Brinneman leads the attack with 56 tackles while Hayden Wagner has 43, Dylan Hines has 34 and Schuette has 28 including two sacks. Kaden Recker has two interceptions on the season.
Hicksville won the 2018 contest 28-8, their 10th straight win in the series, dating back to 2007 when the Archers defeated the Aces, 47-7.
AYERSVILLE AT EDON
Ayersville faces another tough matchup a week after losing to Fairview 56-0 to fall to 1-7 on the season and will have to face off against a red-hot Edon squad.
Edon (5-3), meanwhile, rolled over Cardinal Stritch 42-6 setting up the showdown with Ayersville in week nine.
Austin Kiess led the Bombers with seven receptions for 116 yards and four touchdowns in week eight while quarterback Drew Gallehue was 12-20 for 163 yards and four touchdowns.
On the season, Gallehue has completed 92 of 168 attempts for 1,414 yards and 23 touchdowns. Kiess leads the receiving corps with 25 receptions for 343 and nine touchdowns.
Dylan Mason is the leading rusher for Edon with 126 carries for 708 yards and five touchdowns.
The Pilots enter week nine looking to find consistency on offense after being held to just 98 total yards against the Apaches. Chase Eitniear was the bright spot for Ayersville carrying 13 times for 49 yards.
Trevor Okuley leads the Ayersville defense with 52 tackles including six sacks while Ike Eiden has 44 and Tyson Schlachter has 40.
The two familiar foes will face off for the fourth year after renewing the series in 2016. Edon won last year’s game 20-12 but Ayersville took the previous two contests.
TRI-STATE KING’S CRUSADERS AT HOLGATE
The Tigers have definitely found their niche with eight man football holding a perfect 7-0 record going into week nine after a 50-42 win over Bishop Rosecrans.
Holgate will now face the 0-5 Tri-State King’s Crusaders, located in Harlan, Ind., about eight miles from the Ohio-Indiana border. The team has competed in five contests this season, playing club teams in Osceola, Ind. and Middletown and Columbus in Ohio along with Toledo Christian. The program was organized to provide opportunities for homeschooled students to play football, along with students at private schools that do not have football programs.
The Crusaders last game was in week seven, when they were shut out 33-0 to Columbus Crusaders. They have scored just 36 points this season.
Holgate enters the game coming off of a 538-yard offensive output against Rosecrans.
Gavyn Kupfersmith was 7 for 11 for 266 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 83 yards. Ethan Altman carried 23 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
