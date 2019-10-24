WAUSEON AT DELTA
With new life at a potential of at least being co-conference champions following Liberty Center’s loss last week, co-leader Wauseon will be looking to keep momentum going when it travels to Delta on Friday night after knocking off Patrick Henry 28-27 in overtime last week.
The Indians found themselves back into the state rankings for Division IV after defeating the Patriots, who was previously ranked No. 7 in Division VII.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to compete for the league title, so getting the win over Patrick Henry kept us in the race and then to find out that Bryan was able to beat Liberty Center made it a little bit more of a reality now,” explained Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore. “We just have to take care of business these last two weeks. Both of those games are going to be big. We’ve got Delta this week and that’s who we’re focused on.”
The Indians (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL, No. 12 D-IV) overcame a severe disadvantage when it came to time of possession last week while they only possessed the rock a total of 15:03 compared to 32:57 for Patrick Henry, and had 12 less yards of offense than the Patriots.
“They were able to hold onto the ball for some big chunks of time and they played a really physical football game,” recalled Moore about his previous match up. “They’ve got some really good runners in (TJ) Rhamy and (Will) Morrow and they were able to control the clock and control the ball. We had a really hard time slowing those guys down. Our guys just kept playing hard and were able to pull the victory out in the end.”
Cody Figy was the offensive leader for Wauseon as he threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 23-38 passing, while adding a team high 49 yards and two additional scores on 10 carries on the ground, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime with the successful PAT kick. Patrick Henry started the overtime period with a touchdown but failed to convert on the two-point conversion.
Connar Penrod hauled in nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown while Noah Tester had five receptions for 81 yards and Jonas Tester had three catches for 20 yards, including a 14-yard scoring catch.
Delta (0-8, 0-5 NWOAL) will be hoping to shock the league standings over the Indians following a 29-13 defeat to Swanton last week to remain win-less on the season.
The Panthers were in a good shape to knock off the Bulldogs through halfway into the second quarter, but then Swanton scored twice in the last seven minutes of the half, and added another touchdown with four minutes left in the third to pull off the hard-fought victory over the Delta.
The Bulldogs took full advantage of the big play over Delta last week as found home on a run of 65 yards and passes of 42 and 83 yards. The Delta offense accumulated just 185 yards of offense, with 164 of that coming on the ground off 46 team carries. Max Hoffman and Nick Mazurowski both had rushing touchdowns of four and one yards, respectively, apiece for Delta. Delta attempted six passes all game, completing three of them for 21 yards.
SWANTON AT ARCHBOLD
Archbold will look to continue a two game winning streak to stay at the top of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings when they host Swanton on Friday night.
The Blue Streaks (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL, No. 10 D-VI) are coming off of a 41-12 win over Evergreen last week.
“Coming in, Evergreen is a good football team, so to come out like we did, we was very impressed with it,” recalled Archbold head coach David Dominique. “I think the biggest thing we was concerned with was their physicality up front and how big they were. We were able to use our speed to our advantage and neutralize that aspect of their game plan. Keeping us in hunt for the league is a big part of it, obviously we need some help and things kind of fell our way. The biggest thing moving forward is we’ve got to take care of our business and we’ve got two good opponents coming up.”
The Streaks struck fast and steadily as they scored 14 points in both of the first two quarters and added 13 more in the third quarter to take a 41-0 lead into the last stanza. They also had the big play going for them as they scored on runs of 58- 17- and 12 yards and a pass of 20 yards.
Archbold accrued 408 yards of total offense last week on 52 plays, with 217 yards on the ground from 32 carries.
DJ Newman carried Archbold’s offense with 191 yards and a touchdown on 13-19 passing and adding a team best 109 yards and two additional scores on eight carries. Noah Gomez added 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while Antonio Cruz and Caleb Hogrefe had a rushing touchdown. Cruz had five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown while Brandon Taylor had six catches for 72 yards.
Archbold didn’t allow any points until a quarter of the way into the fourth quarter, when they gave up a two yard score. Evergreen found pay dirt halfway through the fourth on an 82 yard scamper from Jack Etue, but the extra points were no good on both scores.
“Number one is going to be control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for our offensive and defensive lines. That’s one of the areas where we just need to win that battle,” stated Dominique about his keys to the game on Friday. “I also think the turnover battle, that’s a big one for us that we need to be in there. We’ve got to do a better job at forcing turnovers, and that’s going to be a big thing moving forward for us.”
Swanton (2-6, 1-4 NWOAL) picked up their first conference win over win-less Delta last week, knocking off the Panthers 29-13.
Andrew Thornton threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 15-25 passing for Swanton. Thornton found Riley Hensley for passes of 42 and 83 yards to the house, and connected with Josh Vance for a one yard score.
The Bulldogs, after having a 8-7 deficit after the initial quarter, found paydirt twice in the second quarter and once more in the third to pull away from the Panthers and held on for the win.
Defensively, Swanton allowed just 185 yards of total offense to Delta last week, with 164 of those coming off of 46 total carries.
EVERGREEN AT BRYAN
Coming off of a monster 35-30 upset over previously unbeaten and highly state ranked Liberty Center last week, Bryan will hope to continue the momentum when they host Evergreen in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action on Friday night.
“It showed my kids what we are capable of as a team. We finally finished a game,” noted Bryan head coach Grant Redhead. “It also gives us great momentum going into Evergreen. We have confidence and are rejuvenated.”
The Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3 NWOAL) were down 21-7 at halftime after suffering two scores in the second quarter. But then came back with a vengeance as they scored twice in both the third and fourth quarter to pull off the upset, shaking up the conference standings and forcing a three-way tie between Liberty Center, Wauseon and Archbold.
Bryan accumulated 273 yards of offense in the triumph over Liberty Center, with 251 of those being through the air. Nate Miller recorded all 251 passing yards and three touchdowns on 20-27 passing while adding 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 keepers, to account for 284 scrimmage yards for Bryan. Conner Arthur hauled in seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Fireovid had six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
“We need to use our speed and athleticism to our advantage,” stated Redhead. “Physically, we match up well. It will come down to mental preparation and execution.”
After a 4-1 start to the season, Evergreen (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL) has had a rough three game stretch, as their 41-12 defeat at the hands of state ranked Archbold last week extended a three game skid.
The Vikings were blitzed in the first three quarters of the game, allowing all 41 points in the first three stanzas, and allowed 408 total yards of offense. However, Evergreen was able to force one fumble for a turnover, the only turnover of the game.
Evergreen accounted for 312 yards of offense with 219 of those coming on the ground. Jack Etue was the team leader on offense with 93 yards on 4-9 passing and adding 125 yards and both team touchdowns on 15 scampers.
What strikes out most to the Golden Bears’ head coach about Evergreen?
“They like to run the ball behind their big offensive line and tight end,” concluded Redhead. “They have a sound team and are not a pushover.”
