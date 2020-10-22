With one week down and a dominant showing in its playoff debut, the top seed in Division VI Region 22 has hopes on keeping up that success as the 7-0 Archbold Bluestreaks host 7-1 Carey in a regional quarterfinal at Bluestreak Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
A win propels the victor to a regional semifinal on Halloween night against either fourth-seeded Columbus Grove or fifth-seeded Tinora.
For Archbold, a week off was a welcome respite following an emotionally-draining 36-35 comeback win over rival Wauseon in week six. After leading just 7-0 through one quarter, the Bluestreaks turned it on with four second-stanza TDs and overwhelmed Gibsonburg en route to a 42-0 rout.
“You can look at it two ways,” said Archbold coach David Dominique of the week away. “You can be nervous that you’ll lose your focus but it can also be good to get rest. We weren’t injured from that Wauseon game but we were sore and it helped us heal up a little bit.
“We came out and scored right off the bat (against Gibsonburg), which was good for us ... Offensively, we slowed down a little after that first touchdown but we shook that rust off in the second quarter.”
Junior quarterback D.J. Newman helped get things going in that period with TD passes of 19 and 31 yards to Antonio Cruz while also racing 66 yards on the ground for another score.
The Archbold field general is 75-of-109 for 1,206 yards and 10 TDs while also leading the Streaks in rushing with 582 yards and nine scores.
Bruising back Noah Gomez, who scored three rushing TDs against Gibsonburg, has 504 yards and 10 TDs to his credit, along with 195 yards and six scores from Caleb Hogrefe.
Cruz leads the Bluestreak receivers with 29 receptions for 449 yards and five TDs while Brandon Taylor has accrued 406 yards and four scores on 22 catches.
The Bluestreak defense, however, is what shined against the Golden Bears as Archbold held Gibsonburg to 75 yards of total offense, all on the ground. The Wing-T rushing attack from Gibsonburg managed just 2.1 yards per attempt on 35 rushes and misfired on its only pass attempt.
The Streaks will turn their attention to a Northern 10 Conference opponent on Saturday as the red-hot Blue Devils of Carey (7-1) invade in the midst of seven straight wins.
The only blemish for Carey came in week one against currently-unbeaten Colonel Crawford in a 16-7 setback. The Blue Devils have won just two games by less than 10 points in their win streak, a 20-12 win at Mohawk on Sept. 4 and a 31-23 win at Bucyrus Wynford on Oct. 2.
Between those victories, Carey ripped off three straight shutout home wins by a combined 182-0. The Blue Devils have similarly cruised through the postseason, demolishing Montpelier 63-0 in the first round before tallying a 42-14 win over Ashland Crestview a week ago.
The Devils are paced by 6-1 junior QB Derek Lonsway, who has 1,005 pass yards and 11 TDs to his credit this year along with a team-high 520 rushing yards with five scores.
Bryce Conti is Lonsway’s main target with 16 catches for 367 yards and four TDs this season.
In the postseason, the scoring load has been balanced as five different starters scored touchdowns in the first half against Montpelier and Lonsway, senior Cade Crawford (nine rushes, 118 yards, two TDs) and senior Brady Curlis (seven rushes, 50 yards) helped power a rushing attack that churned up nearly 300 yards on Ashland Crestview.
Crawford is also a special teams weapon, averaging 26.1 yards per return on punts this season, taking two for scores.
“Carey’s a very physical team, top to bottom, offensively and defensively,” explained Dominique. “Their quarterback is a true dual threat, something we’re going to have to contain. They’re aggressive defensvely too, they’re going to bring pressure off the edge.”
Sophomore linebacker Landon Kemerley is the spark plug of the Carey defense, with a team-high 75 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Conti has four interceptions to his credit while senior cornerback Hayden Nash has picked off three passes.
“One thing that’s really going to change momentum in a game like this is turnovers,” said Dominique. “They don’t turn it over very often so we need to make it a priority to get those stops and take advantage of those opportunities. We’ve done a pretty good job in not turning it over this season, but in a game like this it’s that much more important.”
