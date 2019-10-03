Week number five of the high school football season was dominated by Mother Nature in the cancellation of many games around Northwest Ohio last Friday night.
A close second might be the play of the Fairview Apaches, who dominated previously unbeaten Edgerton 43-6 to become the front-runner in the race to the championship of the Green Meadows Conference.
Next up on the agenda for the Apaches is Wayne Trace, who comes into Friday’s game on only three days rest after the Raiders defeated Paulding County rival Antwerp 49-14 in a makeup game Monday evening.
Raider head coach Mike Speice knows the challenge will be there for his red, white and blue squad as they tangle with the black and gold.
“They are big, quick and very talented,” Speice noted of the Apaches, who are currently 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. “They have a lot of tremendous athletes and they are junior-senior dominated.”
Fairview comes into the game after handling the Bulldogs convincingly as the Apaches totaled 20 first downs and 379 yards of offense against Edgerton. Apache quarterback Cade Polter finished 20 of 28 passing against the Bulldogs for 251 yards.
“We are going to need to be fundamentally sound defensively and do a good job of playing our roles,” continued the Raider mentor.
The Apache defense also limited Edgerton to 216 yards of total offense, including 141 rushing yards on 48 carries.
“Offensively, we need to take care of the football and take advantage of our opportunities,” added the Raider head coach.
With the weather delaying games last weekend, handling that short week of preparation and recovery will be important as well.
Wayne Trace junior quarterback Trevor Speice is coming off of a 258 yard performance against Antwerp, giving him 854 yards for the season to date.
Alex Reinhart is the top receiver with 19 catches for 379 yards while Nathan Gerber adds 18 receptions for 275 yards.
The Raiders also look for their first home win of the season on Friday. Wayne Trace has only had one home game to date, a 35-20 loss to rival Crestview. The Raiders have posted road wins over county rivals Paulding (28-27) and Antwerp while falling on the road to Patrick Henry (48-20) and GMC co-leader Tinora (21-13).
Meanwhile, Fairview’s only loss came back in week one to Wauseon (17-14) outside of Sherwood. The Apaches also have posted victories at home over Bryan (17-14) and Antwerp (54-0).
Fairview has played very well on the road to date, blanking Paulding (32-0) and winning at Edgerton.
“It will be nice to be at home,” concluded the Raider mentor. “We know that we are playing a good football team but we will go out and give it all we have. We are looking forward to the opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.