The back end of the football schedule is the time to finally see whether all the practices, adjustments and hard work over the course of the season is finally paying off.
Little improvements in the early weeks turn into trends in the latter half of the season which help develop an identity.
Fairview (6-1, 4-0 GMC) has carefully crafted their identity after a perfect start in the Green Meadows Conference schedule. A 46-13 win over Hicksville in week seven only reinforces how far the Apaches have come and where they may be heading.
Meanwhile, in Ayersville, the young Pilots (1-6, 1-3 GMC) continue to battle and improve, evidenced by an 22-20 heartbreaking loss to Wayne trace.
Fairview coach Doug Rakes is well aware what a Chris Dales-coached team will mean on Friday.
“Ayersville is a well-coached football team and isn’t going to beat themselves,” he explained. “They line up in a lot of formations that put your defense in conflict.”
Against the Raiders, Ayersville amassed 283 yards of offense averaging 4.7 yards per play. Chase Eitniear led the attack with 26 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Eitniear averaged 6.9 yards per carry and pulled the Pilots to within two with 2:59 left on an eight-yard plunge before running out of time in a comeback bid.
Dakota Oswalt also had 14 carries for 67 yards in the loss for the Pilots.
“In order to limit big plays we are going to have to tackle better than we have the past couple of weeks,” admitted Rakes. “Their backs have good size and will run over us if we try tackling high.”
Fairview had 393 yards of total offense against the Aces while holding them to 120 total yards.
Riley Lucas led the Apaches with 17 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns while Cade Polter was 8-18 for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
On the season, Fairview has spread the ball around in the running game to 13 different ball carriers which not only helps in depth but also in different looks according to Rakes.
“We need to continue to be patient offensively and take what defenses are giving us,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of time into our rushing attack in recent weeks and are starting to see that pay off.”
Luke Timbrook leads the team with 44 carries for 361 yards and four touchdowns while Riley Lucas has 19 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns.
Dual threat quarterback Cade Polter is 142-of-216 for 1,599 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 178 on the ground and five more touchdowns.
Just as in the rushing game, Polter has also spread the ball around evenly in the passing attack to 12 different receivers through seven games.
Caleb Frank leads all with 34 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns while Lucas has caught 25 balls for 324 and four trips to paydirt.
Timbrook has 16 receptions for 227 while Cade Ripke has 21 for 223 with three scores while Doug Rakes has 17 for 185 and three touchdowns.
While the Apache offense gets most of the spotlight, the defense has been spectacular through seven weeks allowing a little more than eight points per contest. They also have two shutouts on the season and have generally took teams out of their gameplan on offense.
Chayse Singer leads Fairview with 92 tackles including five sacks while Timbrook has 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Aaron Layman has also been a factor with 37 tackles.
The Apaches had no trouble with the Pilots a season ago shutting them out 48-0 for their second-straight win in the rivalry.
The last Ayersville win was in 2016 with a 45-32 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.